“I won’t accept being threatened,” says Alcolumbre after Bolsonaro’s criticisms

President of the CCJ of the Senate, Davi Alcolumbre is under pressure to mark the hearing of André Mendonça, nominated by Bolsonaro to the STF| Photo: Marcos Oliveira/Senate Agency

Senator Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP) said on Wednesday (13) that they want to transform his autonomy as president of the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ) “into a political act and a religious war.” In a note released this afternoon, the senator said he would not accept being “threatened” or “blackmailed” by anyone. Earlier, President Jair Bolsonaro criticized Alcolumbre for the delay in ordering André Mendonça’s hearing for the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

“I still await André Mendonça’s hearing at the Federal Senate. He [Davi Alcolumbre] it acts outside the four lines of the Constitution,” Bolsonaro said. Alcolumbre stated that the appointment of a STF minister is not a “unilateral and imposing act of the Chief Executive”, but “a complex act, with the effective and necessary participation of the Senate “. The president of the CCJ even cites the decision of minister Ricardo Lewandowski who rejected on Monday (11) an action filed by senators to force him to guide the meeting in Mendonça.

“I have suffered attacks of all kinds. They attack my religion, accuse me of religious intolerance, attack my family, accuse me of fanciful personal interests. They want to transform the legitimate autonomy of the CCJ president into a political act and a religious war. I will accept being threatened, intimidated, harassed or blackmailed with the approval or participation of anyone,” Alcolumbre said.

According to the senator, around 1,748 articles are currently processed at the CCJ, “all of enormous relevance to Brazilian society.” For him, the priority, at the moment, must be the “resumption of growth, the generation of jobs and finding solutions for the rise in prices that erode the income of Brazilians”.