Ibovespa detaches itself from abroad and operates between slight gains and losses; dollar retreats

Stock Panel (Credit: Shutterstock)

SAO PAULO – The Ibovespa came to follow the pre-market trend at the beginning of the session this Thursday (14) and opened the business this Thursday on a high, but soon zeroed gains.

Abroad, in turn, the Stock Exchanges are advancing, driven by good economic indicators and better-than-expected quarterly results.

In the United States, US jobless claims reached 293,000 in the week ending Oct. 9, while analysts forecast 319,000 claims.

“The number was below 300,000, which has not happened since March 2020, when the pandemic began. It’s another sign that the job market is on the mend,” says Jennie Li, stock strategist at XP.

The Producer Price Index (PPI) also came in slightly below expectations, rising 0.5% in September compared to August and 8.6% in the 12-month period. Economists predicted monthly increases of 0.6% and 8.7% in 12 months. After the release of the data, the yield on US Treasury bonds retreated.

The numbers help to show whether the rise in prices is being accompanied by an upswing in economic activity and may also indicate the next steps taken by the Federal Reserve, the American Central Bank.

Currently, the Fed has been disbursing about $120 billion a month in purchases of government bonds and mortgages with the aim of stimulating the US economy. Furthermore, it maintains the country’s interest rate in a range close to zero (between 0% and 0.25%). Yesterday, however, the minutes of the last meeting of the Fomc (the US Central Bank’s Copom) indicated that the withdrawal of these stimuli could start as early as next month.

Here in Brazil, the IBGE informed that the volume of services in the month of August increased by 0.5% in August compared to July. In the annual comparison, the increase was 16.7%, above expectations.

It is a positive fact, as the sector accounts for more than 60% of the Brazilian Gross Domestic Product (GDP). It is also an encouragement, as the latest industrial and retail production figures disappoint.

At 10:21 am (Brasilia time), the Ibovespa had a slight drop of 0.04% to 113,411 points. The futures index, maturing in December 2021, advanced 0.09% to 114,455 points.

The commercial dollar operated at a low, down 0.4%, to R$5.487 in purchases and R$5.487 in sales. Dollar futures maturing in November 2021 retreated 0.54% to R$ 5.50.

The Central Bank is holding an extra exchange swap auction this morning, with the offer of up to 20,000 contracts, totaling US$ 1 billion. Yesterday, BC held a similar, last-minute auction, and managed to take the dollar off its highs in six months.

In the futures interest market, the DI for January 2023 advanced four basis points, at 9.10%; DI for January 2025 rises one basis point to 10.02%; and the DI for January 2027 registered a negative variation of three basis points at 10.41%.

In the United States, the season for disclosing the results of banks in the third quarter continues. Bank of America, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo had better-than-expected balance sheets this morning.

The American futures indexes in New York reflect the latest results of the banks and advance strongly. The Dow Jones Future rose 0.84%; the S&P 500 futures was up 0.91% and the Nasdaq Futures was up 1.05%.

Oil prices are back up sharply, with the greater-than-expected drop in US fuel inventories. Brent traded for December 2021 was up 1.37% to $84.36 a barrel. The WTI, for November 2021, advanced 1.37% to US$ 81.54 a barrel. Iron ore in Qingdao was up 1.4% to $125.91 per tonne.

In Europe, stock exchanges also show robust gains. The Stoxx 600, which brings together companies from 17 European countries in key sectors, advanced 1.05%. The London Stock Exchange (FTSE100) was up 0.83% and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX) rose 1.18%.

In China, consumer inflation (CPI) increased 0.7% in September, below the expectation of 0.9%. Producer prices (PPI) in the same period rose 10.7%, above projections of 10.4%. The difference between the two indexes is the biggest since 1993. The governor of the People’s Bank of China, Yi Gang, said Wednesday that he believes inflation is moderate in general.

Asian stocks closed Thursday at highs, mostly.

corporate radar

Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4)

Petrobras informed that the consortium formed by Aguila Energia e Participações and by Infra Construtora e Serviços presented the best proposal for Polo Bahia Terra, worth more than 1.5 billion dollars, according to a statement to the market on Thursday.

Also according to the company, the company’s executive board has already approved the start of the negotiation phase.

CVC (CVCB3)

The CVC tour operator informed this Thursday morning (14) that it had made significant progress in restoring the functionality of its main systems, especially those that support the operation, after a cyber attack suffered on October 2nd.

The company said that its operation is starting to resume today, remaining focused on continuing with recovery after the incident, applying all security controls and ensuring greater robustness in its technology environments.

Cyrela (CYRE3)

Cyrela recorded R$ 2.2 billion in general sales value (PSV) of launches in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 33.2% compared to the same period in 2020. According to the company’s operational preview, released on Wednesday , the company launched 12 projects between July and September.

On the other hand, net contracted sales in the third quarter totaled R$ 1.366 billion, 20.2% lower than that registered in the same period of the previous year and 12.5% ​​below the second quarter of 2021. Cury (CURY3) Cury launched six projects in the third quarter, with a PSV of R$720.2 million and an increase of 81.5% compared to the same period in 2020. Even (EVEN3) Even’s total PSV was R$ 767 million, with R$ 658 million allocated to the company, an amount that was 5.7% higher than in the same period in 2020. There was a 42.3% drop in net sales, which totaled R$ 277 million in the first nine months of the year. Melnick (MELK3) Melnick announced the launch of two projects in the third quarter, with a net PSV of R$ 162.5 million, an increase of 84.6% on an annual comparison basis. Moura Dubeux (MDNE3) Moura Dubeux’s real estate launches rose 52.1% in the third quarter compared to the previous year, to R$336.2 million in net PSV. Contracted sales rose 23.4% and reached R$ 343 million.

EDP ​​Brazil (ENBR3)

EDP ​​Brasil released its operational preview for the third quarter of 2021. In the distribution segment, the company saw an increase of 4.2% in the volume of energy distributed between July and September over the same period last year, at 6,446 MWh, being high 3.8% at EDP São Paulo (3,927 MWh) and 5% at EDP Espírito Santo (2,518 Mhw).

From January to September, the volume of distributed energy grew 8% compared to the same period of the previous year, with an increase of 8.2% at EDP São Paulo and 7.9% at EDP Espírito Santo.

PetroReconcavo (RECV3)

The Brazilian oil company PetroReconcavo won a public call for the supply of natural gas to Companhia Paraibana de Gás (PBGás), a distributor of the input in Paraíba, as of January 2022, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The contract, to be signed in the first week of November, will last for two years, with the supply of 50,000 m³/day of natural gas in 2022 and 150,000 m³/day in 2023.

Log-in (LOGN3)

Logistics operator Log-In announced this Wednesday the purchase of two container ships to be built by Chinese shipyard Zhoushan Changhong and with deliveries scheduled for the end of 2023 and May 2024.

The company stated in a relevant fact to the market that the value of each vessel is 42.6 million dollars and that they have a nominal capacity of 3,158 TEUs, a unit equivalent to a 20-foot container.

According to Log-In, the capacity of the ships is about 25% greater than that of the Log-In Polaris, the most modern vessel in the company’s fleet. “However, with similar fuel consumption performance, as it has more current and efficient technology,” stated the company in the relevant fact.

Hapvida (HAPV3)

Hapvida announced the acquisition, through its subsidiary Ultra Som Serviços Médicos, of 100% of the share capital of Viventi Hospital Asa Sul, in Brasília (DF), for R$ 22 million. In addition to the hospital, Hapvida closed an agreement with the owner of the property where Hospital Viventi is located.

Analyst at Clear presents detailed plan to start building a daily income using the Stock Exchange. Sign up for free.

Related