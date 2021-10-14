Ibovespa takes off from abroad, rises more than 1% and closes above 113 thousand points; dollar drops 0.5%

Stock Panel (Credit: Shutterstock)

SAO PAULO – The Ibovespa expanded gains in the afternoon and even though it did not hold on to 114 thousand points, a level reached in the maximum of the day, it closed with a robust increase. This Wednesday (13), the main Brazilian stock market index fared better than the stock exchanges abroad. Investors passed on the latest inflation data from the United States measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the minutes of the Fomc, the Copom of the American Central Bank (Federal Reserve).

The document states that the process of withdrawing stimulus to the US economy (tapering), with the reduction of bond purchases, can start in mid-November or December. That will depend on the next committee meeting next month. The monetary authority has been disbursing around US$ 120 billion per month to purchase assets. Meanwhile, interest is kept in a range between 0% and 0.25% per annum.

Signs of a tougher Fed stance come with new US inflation data. Earlier, the US Department of Labor reported that consumer inflation rose 0.4% last month. The indicator came above the estimate of economists consulted by Reuters, who projected growth of 0.3%. On an annual basis, prices rose 5.4%, compared to an estimated increase of 5.3%. It remains to be seen how the Fed will read this new data and how this should impact the decision to withdraw stimulus from the US economy.

The Ibovespa closed up 1.14% at 113,455 thousand points. Ibovespa contracts for October 2021, which expire today, rose 1.58% to 113.780 thousand points.

For Lucas Monteiro, trader at Quantitas, the stock exchange may be in a recovery movement due to prices. “Lately, the Exchange has discounted a lot of bad news and incorporated a lot of risk premium. I think the peal has a lot to do with it”, he explains.

Henrique Esteter, stock specialist at InfoMoney, remember that the session had an extra dose of price fluctuation due to the expiration of options on the Ibovespa this Wednesday. “This brings an additional volume of business, with managers buying and selling more to bring the Ibovespa closer to the desired position,” he says.

It was also a day of high volatility for the dollar, which traded at its highest level in six months, but then reversed after a surprise intervention by the Central Bank in the foreign exchange market, when the real was leading losses among global peers. The commercial dollar closed down 0.51%, at R$5.508 on purchase and R$5.509 on sale. The dollar futures for November 2021 was traded at R$ 5.523, with a drop of 0.58%, in the trades of the aftermarket.

In the futures interest market, the DI for January 2023 retreated one basis point, to 9.06%; DI for January 2025 retreated six basis points to 10.02%; and the DI for January 2027 had a negative variation of eight basis points at 10.43%.

In the coming days, investors should monitor the development of the fiscal issue in the United States. The country’s House approved the raising of the public spending ceiling until December and the decision must now be sanctioned by President Joe Biden. If the measure is not adopted, the US runs the risk of making its first default in history.

The next few days should also be marked by the release of the results of large banks in the United States, related to the third quarter. JPMorgan kicked off, posting a net profit of US$ 11.7 billion in the period, an increase of 24% compared to the gain of US$ 9.4 billion recorded in the same period in 2020. In adjusted terms, the American bank it posted earnings per share of $3.74 in the three months ending in September, which surpassed the forecast by analysts consulted by FactSet, of $3 per share.

Later this week, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo and Citigroup release their numbers.

Indices in New York closed on mixed trends. The Dow Jones closed stable, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.3% and the Nasdaq rose 0.73%.

Most European stock exchanges closed higher. The Stoxx 600, which brings together companies from 17 European countries in key sectors, advanced 0.70%. The London Stock Exchange (FTSE100) rose 0.22% and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX) rose 0.68%.

Oil prices were down throughout the day, but reduced losses and closed very close to stability. Brent traded for December saw a slight drop of 0.13% to $83.31 a barrel. WTI for November 2021 fell 0.07% to $80.58 a barrel.

Iron ore added to losses on the perception that the recent surge in demand from steelmakers will not be sustained due to China’s measures to limit steel production until next year. In the coming days, the Chinese real estate sector also promises to return to the investors’ risk radar, as developers other than Evergrande have also reported financial difficulties and may not honor their debts.

