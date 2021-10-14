Images that show how South America’s largest lake is turning green with fatal consequences | Environment

This is how environmental experts and scientists describe the Maracaibo Lake, the heart of Venezuela’s oil industry and once the country’s economic engine. It is considered by some to be the largest lake in South America — although some experts classify Maracaibo as a bay or even a lagoon.

The statements are a reaction to satellite images released by NASA, the US space agency, on Sept. 25, which show the lake green with oil smears on its surface.

With an area of ​​13 thousand square kilometers, this body of water with access to the Caribbean Sea has not only been the economic support of Venezuela and its second most important city in decades.

The fascinating place in Venezuela declared by NASA as the ‘lightning capital of the world’

‘Here we are all ignorant’: life without reading or writing in a village in Venezuela

It is also home and a source of work for many fishing communities that make their living from there.

NASA’s images show eddies of green, brown and gray that obey the natural currents and that, according to specialists, disperse pollutants throughout the lake.

Biologist Yurasi Briceño, who has worked in the area since 2017, points out several causes for the phenomenon.

The green color is caused by the algae that feed on the nutrients present in the lake’s waters.

2 of 4 It is also home and a source of work for many fishing communities that make their living from there. — Photo: NASA via BBC It is also home and a source of work for many fishing communities that make their living from there. — Photo: NASA via BBC

At first glance this doesn’t seem to be a problem, “but for fishermen it’s a tragedy,” Briceño tells BBC News Mundo, the BBC’s Spanish-language news service.

These algae are made up of cyanobacteria, a type of bacterium capable of photosynthesis and that grows with the consumption of nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorus.

These nutrients come from domestic and industrial discharges from coastal cities and nearby facilities that cause nitrogen to accumulate and these algae to multiply on the lake’s surface.

3 out of 4 Green color reflects presence of algae. — Photo: NASA via BBC Green color reflects presence of algae. — Photo: NASA via BBC

The algae form a layer that “blocks sunlight and prevents lake bed vegetation from growing naturally,” explains Briceño.

They also prevent other plants from photosynthesizing, thus limiting oxygen and reducing the population of fish and other species.

“When there is an explosion of these algae, they start to consume the dissolved oxygen that is in the water and the anoxia zone (almost total absence of oxygen) returns. There is no longer the same availability of oxygen for the organisms that need it”, says Briceño .

“Then we started to observe a fish mortality”, he adds.

Another problem with these algae, highlights Briceño, is that they can have components that are toxic to humans.

“When fish eat these algae and are then consumed by people, these components pass to the fishermen’s bodies, in a cumulative effect,” he says.

4 out of 4 Vessels are also affected by contamination. — Photo: Getty Images via BBC Vessels are also affected by contamination. — Photo: Getty Images via BBC

oil spills

But what worries the scientists consulted by BBC News Mundo is the oil slicks observed in NASA images in different parts of the lake.

Lake Maracaibo has long been the symbol of the state oil industry and one of Venezuela’s main oil production hubs.

There are more than 10,000 installations there that boosted the regional and national economy in the years of the oil boom.

But what once gave life and dynamism to Maracaibo, now threatens wildlife, water quality and human health, experts warn.

“There are more than 10,000 oil installations and a network of pipelines that extends for thousands of kilometers under the lake’s surface,” explains Eduardo Klein, a scientist at the Marine Biodiversity Center at the Simón Bolívar University, in Venezuela.

“They are 50 years old or more and they are not maintained. They are very old installations that are not working properly, from which hydrocarbons leak very frequently and practically constantly”, he says.

Caribbean island uses sea water to drink

Klein checks satellite images every day for leaks.

“And it’s not just the images that NASA shows,” he says. “Whenever we see an image of Lake Maracaibo, we can find oil spills in different places, either on the lake or on the coast, especially in the east.”

BBC News Mundo contacted the Ministry of People’s Power for Ecosocialism and the Ministry of People’s Power for Petroleum on several occasions and through different channels, requesting comments on the leaks mentioned by the expert.

But officials from both portfolios said they were not authorized to issue any kind of statement.

In an interview with BBC News Mundo, the head of Maritime Security at the National Institute of Aquatic Spaces, José Lara, blamed the “pipes” for the spills.

However, when confronted about NASA images and NGO denunciations, he says he could not confirm that there were currently oil spills.

In the absence of official information, scientists have difficulty calculating the volume of spilled oil and the number of incidents using satellite imagery, as clouds sometimes interfere with resolution.

And radar images are not an accurate resource for this calculation either. They are recorded every six or eight days, so “if a spill happens in that time, it won’t be noticed,” says Klein.

Maracaibo is considered one of the oldest lakes in the world and the largest in South America.

It was originally fresh water, but due to dredging for commercial purposes, it has become an estuarine area, where fresh and salt water mixes. It is connected to the Caribbean Sea via the Gulf of Venezuela.

It is also, as Klein explains, a eutrophic lake, that is, it has excess nutrients.

The discovery of oil in the early 20th century turned the state of Zulia, where the lake is located, into a world export point for crude oil, and for years the city of Maracaibo enjoyed a booming economy.

During this period, “PDVSA (Venezuela’s state oil company) had a contingency control system for spills. There was daily and aerial monitoring; that is, spills occurred but were contained very quickly,” says Klein.

But that’s no longer the case, he says.

One example, according to Klein, is an oil pipeline that runs from Lake Maracaibo to the Cardón and Amuay refineries in the neighboring state of Falcón. The structure broke five times in just over a year in five different locations, says the expert.

“And from what we can see, the repair takes up to a month. Imagine a month leaking hydrocarbons without stopping,” says Klein.

Lake Maracaibo isn’t the only place in Venezuela with oil spills for years.

In the middle of last year, there was a spill between the states of Carabobo and Falcón, 50 kilometers from the Morrocoy National Park, an important natural reserve where turtles spawn and a popular tourist destination.

Experts have calculated that more than 20,000 barrels of oil may have spilled into the Caribbean Sea, an amount two and a half times greater than last year’s spill in Mauritius in the Indian Ocean, which drew worldwide attention.

Klein also cites the Cardón and Amuay refineries, where leaks of “oil stains” were reported.

New oil stains are found on Coruripe beach

Ivan Freites, from the PDVSA workers union, says the leaks are due to a significant lack of investment to “return the oil industry”.

“PDVSA does not have the capacity to implement a program to protect the environment, protect the waters, protect the beaches,” he tells BBC News Mundo, “first, because it has no employees and, second, because it does not have financial conditions.” , he adds.

Freites guarantees that the tanks should receive maintenance every 10 years, and the pipes every four or five years, which is not happening.

“No maintenance was carried out on any oil installation in the country. This only happens when there is a leak, fire or explosion,” he says.

In May of this year, PDVSA issued a document entitled “Investment Opportunities”, which listed the amounts needed to recover oil and gas production, restore operational reliability and safety, and supply the national fuel market.

Of the US$77.6 billion needed, US$7.7 billion would be allocated to the reactivation of pipelines, gas injection projects in oil fields and terminals, and inactive or underperforming refineries due to lack of maintenance.

Experts consulted by BBC News Mundo explain that when there are spills, oil floats on the surface (as NASA images show). After a while, the more volatile compounds evaporate, leaving them heavier in the water.

These heavier compounds form “balls” or masses that sink into the water and create a layer in the mud, which affects the species.

“We are used to seeing images of birds covered in oil and people cleaning beaches after spills,” says Klein. “But just because there’s no oil doesn’t mean the problem is gone. It’s still there.”

To measure the accumulated impact, according to Klein, it is necessary to know what kind of material leaked, how much was leaked and for how long it was leaked.

“This oil that deteriorates forms compounds that can have toxic impacts on different types of organisms,” says Klein.

“It can affect beaches and commercially exploited animals, such as fish, crabs and shrimp. In other words, the quality of the product to be consumed is affected”.

Occupational and health consequences

Gustavo Carrasquel, from Fundación Azul Ambientalista, an environmental protection NGO, points out another dimension of the impact: the health of the region’s inhabitants.

“Those pipes, with the opening of the navigation channel, came into contact with salt water and corroded,” he says.

He guarantees that the lake shores are heavily affected and that the oil can be seen in important cities such as San Francisco, Cabimas, Ciudad Ojeda, Lagunillas, Santa Rita and Los Puertos de Altagracia.

In the case of cyanophytic algae, he himself went to the lake and discovered that there are already areas where these plants are more than one meter deep.

“It is emitting toxic components, not only to the water body, but it could also be a vector of disease for humans.”

But among the most immediate consequences are those of an economic nature.

“The crude oil soils the fishermen’s nets and they use gasoline to wash them. But with the lack of gasoline we have, I don’t think they are doing that,” says biologist Briceño.

If they used gasoline, fishermen would lose their nets, as the substance over time destroys the material they are made of.

Added to the algae problem, boat engines can be affected, preventing fishing activity.

Klein laments the apparent loss of public and government interest due to oil spills and environmental damage in the country.

“Environmental problems cause damage that lasts over time and end up representing a loss of natural heritage”, he defends.