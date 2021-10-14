IMF reduces projections on indebtedness in Brazil, but warns of high interest rates

posted on 10/14/2021 05:59 AM / updated on 10/14/2021 05:59 AM



The International Monetary Fund (IMF) released a document yesterday, in which it reduces estimates of world and Brazilian indebtedness. According to data from the Fiscal Monitor, the Brazilian gross public debt is not expected to break the barrier of 100% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2023, as predicted by the institution in April. The 114-page study estimates that Brazil’s gross public debt will fall from 98.9% of GDP in 2020 to 90.6% in 2021 and to 90.2% in 2022. Previous projections were 98, 4% this year and 98.8% next year. For 2023, the fund now estimates that the Brazilian debt will be 91.7% of GDP.

The IMF uses a different methodology from the one used by the Brazilian government, because it considers the Treasury bonds that are in the Central Bank’s portfolio. Therefore, the 2020 figure is different from the 88.8% of GDP released by the BC.

According to the IMF document, the global priority agenda must be the fight against the pandemic. But the agency warns of the need for policies committed to fiscal austerity and criticizes subsidies, especially for fossil fuels such as gasoline. The study even highlights that developed countries, which have clearer fiscal rules, are managing to recover faster than the others.

Despite the improvement in IMF projections, Brazil’s gross public debt is well above the average for emerging countries, which is 64.3% of GDP this year. This rate is 10 percentage points higher than the 2019 average, due to the increased spending measures adopted during the pandemic, and should continue to grow in the coming years, reaching 69.8% in 2026.

Analysts point out that, in addition to being high, Brazil’s debt should become more expensive going forward, as the Central Bank will continue to raise interest rates to control inflation, which has returned to double-digit levels, eroding Brazilians’ purchasing power . Some market bets point to a base interest rate of 10% per year until April 2022.

“This improvement (in debt) will only be the starting point, but the upward trend in debt will return in the coming months. It’s enough to see that spending on interest has already risen by almost 36% in August compared to the same month of the previous year”, warned Felipe Salto, executive director of the Independent Fiscal Institution (IFI), of the Federal Senate.

It is also worth remembering that, due to higher inflation, the nominal GDP deflator used to calculate the debt rate is larger. This helps in accounting for the reduction of the country’s indebtedness and, to make matters worse, hides the fiscal problems, which have not disappeared. “Fiscal risk has always existed and it is an old problem that no government has been able to solve, because it is necessary to address the issue and make reforms to reduce non-priority expenditures,” said economist and professor at Insper Juliana Inhasz.

She recalled that the controversy over President Jair Bolsonaro’s veto on the distribution of tampons to poor students showed the inconsistency of the government, which recently granted a duplex ceiling to retired military personnel who make up the Executive, with readjustments of almost 70%. “We are not judging the value, but the principle, because one group has priority and others do not. And this is a distortion”, he lamented.

Felipe Salto, in a recent article, emphasized that “the argument at the time of the veto was wrong”, and did not spare criticism of the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the precatoria, PEC 32/2021, which institutes the default of judicial debts of the Union, circumventing the spending ceiling. “That is to say, the cost of the measure (the purchase of absorbents) is estimated at R$ 119.1 million. The constitutional maneuver of court orders will open up R$ 48.6 billion in the spending ceiling in 2022. An attack on the Constitution and on the ceiling, with the right to default on mandatory spending. It’s the law? Now, leave them to the enemies…”, wrote Salto.

While President Jair Bolsonaro declares that he does not intend to get vaccinated, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, in Washington, is trying to convince foreign investors that the country is committed to fighting the covid-19 pandemic. The theme is one of the main concerns among participants of the annual event of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which takes place this week in the capital of the United States.

“Vaccination is our number one priority,” Guedes said yesterday during an interview with the Atlantic Council channel, an American think tank for international relations, asking investors to trust the country.

According to the minister, the second priority is to reduce inequality and the third, although the president does not defend in the same way, to fight climate change. “Everyone is worried. It’s raining very little in Brazil and energy is getting expensive, because we use the hydroelectric matrix a lot”, he said.

Regarding the fight against poverty and inequality, the minister reported on the experience of emergency aid granted to 68 million Brazilians last year. However, he did not comment on Auxílio Brasil, a program that should replace Bolsa Família, but does not find fiscal space in the 2022 Budget. And he avoided mentioning unemployment in the country, which remains above 14%.

In the interview, Guedes again criticized the IMF, which reduced the Brazilian GDP growth forecast in 2022 from 1.9% to 1.5%. , the Fund predicted a drop of 9.7%, and the retraction was 4.1%.

According to the minister, the government is making progress on the reform and privatization agenda. “I believe that by the end of this year we will have the tax reform approved. And the confirmation of the privatization of Correios and Eletrobras”, he said.

The minister also minimized fiscal risks and again cited data on a drop in expenditures in relation to GDP. For specialists, however, the numbers are inflated with the government’s optimistic outlook, which forecasts growth of 2.5% next year and inflation well below market projections.

Guedes had a busy schedule in Washington and tried to talk about investment opportunities in the country in several areas, such as defense, basic sanitation and railroads.

“Brazil is the fourth largest recipient of foreign investment,” he said, citing the first: the United States, China and Singapore. “We are open for business and we are doing our homework. There is a lot of political noise saying that we do not preserve forests, but we have already vaccinated more people than the United States”, he said.

BC holds the dollar



The Central Bank acted to curb the quotation of the dollar, which arrived yesterday, in the middle of the afternoon, to be traded at R$ 5.57, the highest level in six months. The BC poured US$ 1 billion into the market through a surprise sale of 20,000 traditional foreign exchange swap contracts (injection of the US currency in the futures market). With that, it made the real appreciate – at that time it was the currency that melted the most in the global market. At the end of the day, the dollar closed down 0.51%, at R$ 5.509 on sale. The Ibovespa, an index that measures the performance of the main stocks on the São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3), rose 1.14%, to 113,456 points.