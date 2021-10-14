Imported from Brazil, Renault Kwid is discontinued in Argentina

About to gain an important visual and mechanical renovation in Brazil, the Renault Kwid will stop being sold in Argentina less than four years after its launch. The reason is an import restriction enacted by the local government.

According to information obtained by Autoblog, the brand’s decision was due to an obligation to prioritize sales of vehicles produced in Argentina, after pressure from the government. That’s because the Kwid, Renault’s cheapest and high-volume model there, was imported from Brazil.

Thus, local authorities questioned Renault for not complying with the production and export projection, claiming that the company was “more importing than productive” in the country.

In a note to the Argentine website, the manufacturer said that “due to availability problems generated by import restrictions and with the aim of promoting nationally manufactured vehicles”, it was forced to “temporarily suspend the marketing of the Kwid” in the country. Renault completed the statement saying that it hopes, at some point, to remarket the compact.

In Argentina, the latest Kwid units were sold at prices ranging between R$105,000 and R$116,000 in the current direct conversion. In all, since 2017, 45,556 units of the hatch were sold in the country.

new face and heart

If the brothers will be without the single, Brazil will gain an improved version of it. The appearance will follow that already seen in India, with headlights split into two pairs at the front à la Fiat Toro, with LED daytime lighting.

The rear will change less, with a redesign on the bumper and a new internal arrangement of the headlamps. To heighten the feeling of refinement, the Kwid 2022 will also come with light alloy wheels. Until then, it was only offered with hubcaps. The interior will also undergo changes.

Another important news will be “hidden”. According to the strictest regulations of the Proconve, the model will be equipped with the same 1.0 three-cylinder engine as the Sandero, with up to 82 hp of power — the currently used one delivers up to 70 hp.

