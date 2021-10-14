In a game full of VAR, Atlético-MG wins Santos with a comeback at Mineirão

Atlético-MG beat Santos by 3-1, on Wednesday night, at Mineirão, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship. Galo’s goals were scored by Nacho Fernández (2) and Nathan Silva. The Fish opened the score with Raniel.

The match was marked by many moves checked by the VAR. Four were analyzed by the video and two were assigned to Atlético-MG. Nacho converted the first and made the rebound in the second.

With a more defensive posture, Santos held up well in the first half, went ahead at the beginning of the final stage and then couldn’t hold the Rooster. The players complained too much about the refereeing, mainly for the first penalty confirmed, by Lucas Braga in Calebe.

With the victory, Atlético-MG follows the leader of Brasileirão, with 56 points and 11 ahead of Flamengo. Santos continues in 16th and will support Cuiabá against Sport on Thursday, at Arena Pantanal, not to return to the relegation zone.

Santos will return to the field to face Sport on Sunday, at Ilha do Retiro, for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship. On the same day, Atlético-MG will visit Atlético-GO.

THE GAME

Atlético-MG tried to impose itself from the first minute and found a Santos organized in the defense and planned to try to counterattack.

Galo stayed with the ball more and went around the area, but had few chances. Goalkeeper João Paulo only worked on finishing away from Allan.

Peixe created practically nothing, but almost opened the scoreboard in a closed corner of Marinho. Everson let go and Wagner Mulch couldn’t push into the small area.

And the initial stage was marked by two moves by Wagner Palha. The defender took down Zaracho and then Dylan in the area. Both situations were checked by the VAR and the referee ordered to proceed.

SECOND TIME

Santos surprised Atlético-MG right at the beginning of the final stage. At 4 minutes, Lucas Braga cut from the top to the middle and found Raniel in the pivot. The attacker spun and hit the half moon beautiful to open the score. It was his first goal since January 30, 2020.

Peixe defended well and offered little space, but in a new move checked by the VAR, the penalty for Rooster finally came. The referee saw Lucas Braga push Calebe in the small area in the 24th minute. Nacho converted the penalty.

Santos reacted quickly and almost broke the tie a minute later. At 25, Marinho took a free kick in the area and Vinicius Zanocelo hit the crossbar after a header.

Atlético-MG arrived again in the aerial game and turned in the 29th minute. Nacho crossed and Nathan Silva climbed well to beat João Paulo. 2 to 1.

The upset cheered up Galo and the third goal came at 35, in another penalty scored with the help of the VAR after Velázquez knocked Calebe down in the area. João Paulo defended Nacho’s penalty, but the midfielder headed the rebound.

Santos launched an attack in the final minutes, but failed to react. Turnaround victory of the leader of the Brazilian Championship.

DATASHEET

ATHLETIC-MG 3 x 1 SANTOS

Local: Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte (MG)

Date: October 13, 2021 (Wednesday)

Schedule: 19h (from Brasilia)

Referee: Paulo Roberto Alves Junior (PR)

Assistants: Bruno Boschilia and Ivan Carlos Bohn (PR)

VAR: Adriano Milczvski (PR)

Public: 16514

Cards yellow: Atlético-MG: Savinho and Dodô. Saints: Raniel, Lucas Braga, Wagner Palha and Marinho

GOALS

Atlético-MG: Nacho (2) and Nathan Silva, 24, 29 and 35 minutes into the 2Q

saints: Raniel, 3 minutes into 2Q

ATHLETIC-MG: Everson, Mariano (Caleb), Nathan Silva, Réver and Dodô; Allan, Jair (Tchê Tchê), Borrero (Nacho) and Zaracho; Keno (Igor Rabello) and Diego Costa (Eduardo Sasha)

Technician: head

SAINTS: João Paulo, Vinicius Balieiro (Diego Tardelli), Emiliano Velázquez and Wagner Palha; Marcos Guilherme (Madson), Camacho, Vinicius Zanocelo, Jean Mota (Gabriel Pirani) and Lucas Braga; Marinho and Léo Baptistão (Raniel)

Technician: Fabio Carille