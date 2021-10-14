In the shadow of Gatito, Diego Loureiro stands out in Botafogo’s draw, but he still needs to show confidence

This Tuesday, the Botafogo was in the goalless draw with the cruise for the Serie B. Alvinegro suffered a lot with the attacks of the Minas Gerais team. the goalkeeper Diego Loureiro made a great performance in the match, but still couldn’t pass total safety to the alvinegra goal. With more than a year without acting, the experienced Gatito Fernández he has already been released by the club’s medical department and has chances to return to the position in the next games.

The experienced Gatito Fernández has completed a year without playing for Botafogo. Since 2017 at the club, the goalkeeper has a lot of identification and affection from the Alvinegro fan, who is eagerly awaiting his return. With great performances, Gatito was the team’s absolute titleholder before the injury. The Paraguayan is already released by the medical department and performs specific jobs for the position. With that, the athlete has a chance to return to play in the next Glorioso matches and take the title of Diego Loureiro.

Goalkeeper Diego Loureiro was the best on the field for Botafogo in the draw with Cruzeiro. The athlete was very demanding and managed to avoid the team’s defeat. In the match, Diego made great saves and, in particular, avoided the captain carli score an own goal. Even so, the player still had scares and failed to position in some exits from the goal.

In this Series B, Diego Loureiro assumed the ownership of the position in the middle of the championship. However, the goalkeeper still does not trust the fans and has already failed in some moves. Diego made mistakes in three matches in the competition that resulted in the team’s defeat: against Operário, 1-0; against the CSA, for 2 to 0; and against Avaí, by 2 to 1.

There are only nine games left for Botafogo until the end of Serie B. The team continues in the second place in the championship, with 52 points, but can still finish the round in third place. Alvinegro’s next appointment is on Wednesday, the 20th, at 20:30, against Brusque, at Nilton Santos Stadium.