Incompatible: Microsoft blocks Windows 11 installation on PCs with non-ASCII apps

Windows 11 was released by Microsoft with a longer list of requirements than previous versions. Now one more incompatibility has been discovered, this time related to applications that don’t use ASCII registry keys. Understand what this means and what changes with the arrival of Windows 11.

What ASCII?

Starting with the main one, the American Standard Code for Information Interchange (ASCII) is a system of alphanumeric codes created in 1960 with the objective of standardizing how characters are represented in computers. As such, the operating system is capable of processing everything in binary and providing an answer in characters readable to most people, in alphanumeric standard.

What changes in Windows 11

According to Bleeping Computer, Windows is blocking the upgrade to the new operating system if you have any applications that do not use ASCII registry keys on your PC. The reports began this week, where users who have already migrated to Windows 11 still say they are having problems using applications with non-ASCII keys that simply won’t open in the new version of the system.





Experts even say the problem could go much further, causing the dreaded Blue Screen of Death in Windows 11 due to incompatibility issues with these applications. For now, Microsoft’s only measure is to prevent the update to avoid major problems, but users who have already installed Windows 11 should be careful when using their applications, checking with reliable sources whether they use the ASCII standard or not. If the answer is negative, it is recommended to uninstall the software and use a compatible version.





