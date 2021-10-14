Infantino defends the Cup every two years and compares it to the Super Bowl

Gianni Infantino, FIFA president, once again defended the idea that the World Cup should be held every two years. In a conversation with Israeli journalists during a visit to the Middle East, the president said that the increased attendance of the tournament would not harm the quality of football.

“Many critics say it would be harmful, but FIFA studies ensure that it would not diminish the magic of the tournament, as its frequency would not affect its quality and reputation. We have already decided that there will be a World Cup with 48 teams in 2026. two or four years, it is still in the consultation phase,” he said.

The Italian compared the Worlds to the Super Bowl, the NFL football final, and other events that take place in the world of sport every year.

“The reputation of an event depends on its quality, not its frequency. Every year there is the Super Bowl, Wimbledon or the Champions League and everyone is excited and waiting. Why not have a World Cup every two years?” , he asked.

In 2022, Qatar will host the last World Cup with 32 teams, while in 2026 the United States, Mexico and Canada will host the event together with the presence of 48 teams. However, there is no definition of holding another World Cup in 2028 or 2030.