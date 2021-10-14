Infantino returns to defending Cup every two years: “We have Super Bowl and Champions every year” | international football

An World Cup held every two years will not dilute the “magic” of the tournament. This is what Gianni Infantino, FIFA president, thinks. At an event this Tuesday in Jerusalem, the official again defended the idea of holding the competition every two years. And he cited other tournaments to say that change is feasible.
“The prestige of an event depends on its quality, not its frequency. We have the Super Bowl every year, Wimbledon, or the Champions League every year, and everyone is excited to wait for them,” Infantino said.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino (center), talks with Israeli-Canadian billionaire Sylvan Adams (left) and former US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin at an event in Jerusalem — Photo: Menahem Kahana/AFP
FIFA is conducting a feasibility study on the practical issues that would involve holding a World Cup every two years. The proposal was met with fierce criticism by several confederations, clubs, players and fan groups.
Uefa and Conmebol they took a stand against change. But Gianni Infantino believes there is still room for discussion.
– A World Cup with 48 teams (as of 2026) has already been decided. Whether it will happen every two or four years is in the process of being evaluated. I definitely believe in having more prestigious events, be it the World Cup or anything else (…) precisely because being a magical tournament is perhaps the reason they happen more often – declared the FIFA president.