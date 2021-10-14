Infantino returns to defending Cup every two years: “We have Super Bowl and Champions every year” | international football

“The prestige of an event depends on its quality, not its frequency. We have the Super Bowl every year, Wimbledon, or the Champions League every year, and everyone is excited to wait for them,” Infantino said.

FIFA is conducting a feasibility study on the practical issues that would involve holding a World Cup every two years. The proposal was met with fierce criticism by several confederations, clubs , players and fan groups.

– A World Cup with 48 teams (as of 2026) has already been decided. Whether it will happen every two or four years is in the process of being evaluated. I definitely believe in having more prestigious events, be it the World Cup or anything else (…) precisely because being a magical tournament is perhaps the reason they happen more often – declared the FIFA president.