International Space Station can be observed from Ceará this week

Cearenses were able to see the passage of the International Space Station (ISS) on the night of Tuesday, 12. According to the astronomy professor and columnist of the THE PEOPLE, Romário Fernandes, the station can still be seen on this Wednesday night, the 13th, at 6:50 pm and on Thursday, the 14th, at 6:00 pm in the west direction. “You can see something similar to a very luminous star crossing the sky for a few minutes”, he says.

According to Fernandes, the object orbits 400 km above the Earth’s surface and makes 16 turns around the planet every day. He also explains that it is possible to observe the ISS when the sky is dark, but the sun’s rays still reach objects further away from the surface, which occurs in the late morning and early evening. This is because, like other objects in Earth orbit, the station does not emit its own light.

The station works as a kind of laboratory, where specialists test, among others, the behavior of natural phenomena and chemical reactions in a microgravity environment. It had the first modules launched into space in 1998, taking 12 years for them to form the satellite and allow the artifact to receive crews.

Learn how to follow the celestial phenomenon

The National Space and Aeronautics Agency of the United States (NASA) provides a virtual platform so that it is possible to follow the movement of the satellite in the Sky. Just access the website and type the name of the city chosen in the explorer located in the center of the screen, clicking on the name when it appears among the options.

A sort of map with blue markers will appear next. If your city does not have one of these icons, select the closest point that gets the indicator by clicking on it. Then, click on the link that appears and check a table where all the times of the satellite’s appearance in the chosen region will be available.

It is also possible to verify information such as the degree to which the artifact is moving and the direction in which it will pass, guiding the observer about the point on the horizon that must be analyzed at the moment.

