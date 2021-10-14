International X America-MG – Supersports

  • 13
    1 time

    After a combined foul, Marlon kicks in and the ball goes straight out!

  • 12
    1 time

    Fabricio Daniel scribbles and misses Lindoso.

  • 11
    1 time

    Patrick, from the left, stands in the area and who hits defender Ricardo Silva.

  • 10
    1 time

    Another fault noted, now at Taison.

  • 9
    1 time

    Valora tries to dominate on the left and is missing Rodrigo Lindoso.

  • 8
    1 time

    Valora beats crner and the defense takes off anyway.

  • 7
    1 time

    On, Moiss shows up at the right time and ends up with Ademir’s attempt.

  • 6
    1 time

    Hardest foul of Saravia, Inter, in Marlon.

  • 5
    1 time

    Brazilian, in progress: Corinthians 0x0 Fluminense, Fortaleza 0x0 Grmio.

  • 4
    1 time

    Yuri Alberto fired at the front and ended up caught just in time for the shot!

  • 3
    1 time

    Inter rotates the ball and studies the opponent from Minas.

  • two
    1 time

    America-MG does not take two consecutive corners from the right.

  • 1
    1 time

    Inter fans slowly arriving at the stadium.

  • 0
    1 time

    VALID ON THE RIVERSIDE! Ball rolling to Inter x Amrica-MG for the Brazilian.

  • 0
    1 time

    A minute of silence for Covid-19 victims in the country.

  • 0
    1 time

    Teams on the field and the match will start in Porto Alegre.

  • 0
    1 time

    Brazilian, closed today: Atltico-MG 3×1 Santos, Flamengo 3×1 Juventude, Chapecoense 1×1 Athletico-PR.

  • 0
    1 time

    Rabbit Embezzlements: Al and Zrate.

  • 0
    1 time

    Embezzlement at Inter: Bruno Mendez and Edenilson.

  • 0
    1 time

    Everything is prepared and in about 20 minutes the ball will roll in Porto Alegre.

  • 0
    1 time

    America-MG: Cavichioli, Patric, Bauermann, Ricardo Silva, Lucas Kal and Marlon; Juninho, Juninho Valoura and Felipe Azevedo; Ademir and Fabricio Daniel.

  • 0
    1 time

    Colorado comes with Daniel, Saravia, Mercado, Cuesta and Moiss; Rodrigo Dourado, Lindoso, Mauricio and Taison; Patrick and Yuri Alberto.

  • 0
    1 time

  • 0
    1 time

    Caio Max Augusto Vieira (RN) whistles the clash.

  • 0
    1 time

    Good night, fans! Today we are going to follow Inter x Amrica-MG through the 26th round of the Brazilian Nationals. The ball rolls at 21:30 at the Beira-Rio stadium.