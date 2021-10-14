International X America-MG – Supersports

13

1 time After a combined foul, Marlon kicks in and the ball goes straight out!

12

1 time Fabricio Daniel scribbles and misses Lindoso.

11

1 time Patrick, from the left, stands in the area and who hits defender Ricardo Silva.

10

1 time Another fault noted, now at Taison.

9

1 time Valora tries to dominate on the left and is missing Rodrigo Lindoso.

8

1 time Valora beats crner and the defense takes off anyway.

7

1 time On, Moiss shows up at the right time and ends up with Ademir’s attempt.

6

1 time Hardest foul of Saravia, Inter, in Marlon.

5

1 time Brazilian, in progress: Corinthians 0x0 Fluminense, Fortaleza 0x0 Grmio.

4

1 time Yuri Alberto fired at the front and ended up caught just in time for the shot!

3

1 time Inter rotates the ball and studies the opponent from Minas.

two

1 time America-MG does not take two consecutive corners from the right.

1

1 time Inter fans slowly arriving at the stadium.

0

1 time VALID ON THE RIVERSIDE! Ball rolling to Inter x Amrica-MG for the Brazilian.

0

1 time A minute of silence for Covid-19 victims in the country.

0

1 time Teams on the field and the match will start in Porto Alegre.

0

1 time Brazilian, closed today: Atltico-MG 3×1 Santos, Flamengo 3×1 Juventude, Chapecoense 1×1 Athletico-PR.

0

1 time Rabbit Embezzlements: Al and Zrate.

0

1 time Embezzlement at Inter: Bruno Mendez and Edenilson.

0

1 time Everything is prepared and in about 20 minutes the ball will roll in Porto Alegre.

0

1 time America-MG: Cavichioli, Patric, Bauermann, Ricardo Silva, Lucas Kal and Marlon; Juninho, Juninho Valoura and Felipe Azevedo; Ademir and Fabricio Daniel.

0

1 time Colorado comes with Daniel, Saravia, Mercado, Cuesta and Moiss; Rodrigo Dourado, Lindoso, Mauricio and Taison; Patrick and Yuri Alberto.

0

0

1 time Caio Max Augusto Vieira (RN) whistles the clash.