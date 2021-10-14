International X America-MG – Supersports

13
1 time
After a combined foul, Marlon kicks in and the ball goes straight out!
12
1 time
Fabricio Daniel scribbles and misses Lindoso.
11
1 time
Patrick, from the left, stands in the area and who hits defender Ricardo Silva.
10
1 time
Another fault noted, now at Taison.
9
1 time
Valora tries to dominate on the left and is missing Rodrigo Lindoso.
8
1 time
Valora beats crner and the defense takes off anyway.
7
1 time
On, Moiss shows up at the right time and ends up with Ademir’s attempt.
6
1 time
Hardest foul of Saravia, Inter, in Marlon.
5
1 time
Brazilian, in progress: Corinthians 0x0 Fluminense, Fortaleza 0x0 Grmio.
4
1 time
Yuri Alberto fired at the front and ended up caught just in time for the shot!
3
1 time
Inter rotates the ball and studies the opponent from Minas.
two
1 time
America-MG does not take two consecutive corners from the right.
1
1 time
Inter fans slowly arriving at the stadium.
0
1 time
VALID ON THE RIVERSIDE! Ball rolling to Inter x Amrica-MG for the Brazilian.
0
1 time
A minute of silence for Covid-19 victims in the country.
0
1 time
Teams on the field and the match will start in Porto Alegre.
0
1 time
Brazilian, closed today: Atltico-MG 3×1 Santos, Flamengo 3×1 Juventude, Chapecoense 1×1 Athletico-PR.
0
1 time
Rabbit Embezzlements: Al and Zrate.
0
1 time
Embezzlement at Inter: Bruno Mendez and Edenilson.
0
1 time
Everything is prepared and in about 20 minutes the ball will roll in Porto Alegre.
0
1 time
America-MG: Cavichioli, Patric, Bauermann, Ricardo Silva, Lucas Kal and Marlon; Juninho, Juninho Valoura and Felipe Azevedo; Ademir and Fabricio Daniel.
0
1 time
Colorado comes with Daniel, Saravia, Mercado, Cuesta and Moiss; Rodrigo Dourado, Lindoso, Mauricio and Taison; Patrick and Yuri Alberto.
0
1 time
Brazilian, in progress: Corinthians 0x0 Fluminense, Fortaleza 0x0 Grmio.
0
1 time
Caio Max Augusto Vieira (RN) whistles the clash.
0
1 time
Good night, fans! Today we are going to follow Inter x Amrica-MG through the 26th round of the Brazilian Nationals. The ball rolls at 21:30 at the Beira-Rio stadium.