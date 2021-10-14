iPhone 13 Pro Max Takes No. 2 on DxOMark Battery Ranking; iPhone 13 does not excite

Remember that the flagship is equipped with a 4,352 mAh battery and offers 20 watt fast charging; the most basic model has a 3,227 mAh battery.
The iPhone 13 Pro Max was featured in the portal’s reviews and reached the 2nd position in the DxOMark global ranking with an overall score of 89, 7 points away from the OPPO leader Reno 6 5G. In the list of the best high-end devices, on the other hand, the smartphone topped the podium above the iPhone 12 Pro Max (78) and Galaxy S21 Ultra (70).
It is highlighted that the most advanced cell phone of the current generation from Apple has the excellent autonomy of 68 hours in moderate use. The download efficiency is also considered advantageous, which supports intense smartphone usage (7 hours a day) for up to 43 hours.
On the other hand, it is highlighted that its charging efficiency is a negative factor — the device can take more than 1 hour to charge from 0% to 80%. As a battery that comes close to rivals — like the OnePlus 9 and its 4,500 mAh battery tested in September — testers suggest that big tech implement better charging solutions.
Moving on to the iPhone 13, note that its battery of only 3227 mAh interferes with its overall autonomy, but DxOMark engineers do not fail to emphasize the good wireless charging experience through 15 watt MagSafe technology, which charges 33% in 30 minutes and takes 2.5 hours to provide a full charge.
In moderate use, the standard model in the series had a runtime of 52 hours; in heavy use, the cell phone survived for 32 hours. DxOMark notes that, during the first few days of the review, the iPhone 13 showed an exaggerated standby power consumption — 13% discharged for 8 hours in idle mode on the second night of testing.
This phenomenon is theorized to be due to background optimizations that the iPhone 13 — as well as the 13 mini, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max — performs during idle time as part of its primary boot routine, as this behavior has disappeared. after a few days.
The iPhone 13 achieved an overall score of 74, currently ranked 17th in the global rankings, but climbed to the TOP 3 of DxOMark’s “premium” cell phone rankings. Its score is above models like the Galaxy S21 Ultra (70), but it hasn’t surpassed the OnePlus 9 (77) and the Redmi Note 10 5G (78).