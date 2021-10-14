iPhone 13 Pro Max Takes No. 2 on DxOMark Battery Ranking; iPhone 13 does not excite

Remember that the flagship is equipped with a 4,352 mAh battery and offers 20 watt fast charging; the most basic model has a 3,227 mAh battery.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max was featured in the portal’s reviews and reached the 2nd position in the DxOMark global ranking with an overall score of 89, 7 points away from the OPPO leader Reno 6 5G. In the list of the best high-end devices, on the other hand, the smartphone topped the podium above the iPhone 12 Pro Max (78) and Galaxy S21 Ultra (70).

It is highlighted that the most advanced cell phone of the current generation from Apple has the excellent autonomy of 68 hours in moderate use. The download efficiency is also considered advantageous, which supports intense smartphone usage (7 hours a day) for up to 43 hours.

On the other hand, it is highlighted that its charging efficiency is a negative factor — the device can take more than 1 hour to charge from 0% to 80%. As a battery that comes close to rivals — like the OnePlus 9 and its 4,500 mAh battery tested in September — testers suggest that big tech implement better charging solutions.