Iron ore recovers, but scenario is challenging, says Inter By Investing.com

By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The price of 62% averaged US$ 120 per ton in September, 25% below the average seen in August. Even so, Banco Inter sees in early October a recovery of the commodity to a level of US$130/t, which allows comfortable margins and good cash generation for the miners.

Risk aversion in the international market, added to the case of Evergrande (OTC:) which raised doubts about a possible crisis in the Chinese real estate market, made the mining and steel sector live a delicate moment in recent months. The scenario is also affected by global inflationary pressure, which drives higher interest rates and may impact the forecast for economic growth next year.

Inter also points out that, in China, August steel production had a 4% drop compared to July and a 12% contraction compared to the same period in 2020. The Chinese automotive industry also shrank, with production and sales falling 18% and 17% in August in the annual comparison, impacted by the scarcity of inputs at a global level. Apparent steel consumption in the country also slowed down and dropped 3.6% compared to July and 15% over last year’s data.

In Brazil, on the other hand, national crude steel production totaled 3,149 kton in August, according to the IABR, an increase of 4.7% compared to July and +16.4% above the same month in 2020. The Apparent Consumption totaled 2,340 kton, down 1% from July, but up 26% year-on-year.

With this scenario, Inter indicates purchase for the shares of CSN Mineração (SA:), CSN (SA:), Gerdau PN (SA:) and ON (SA:), and Usiminas (SA:) and ON (SA:) . As for Vale SA (SA:), the recommendation is neutral.