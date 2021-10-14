‘It was terrifying’: young woman raped by six men reports abuse during party, in GO

RIO — A 25-year-old girl said she was afraid of dying while being abused by six men during a party in Águas Lindas de Goiás, last Saturday. The victim suffered gang rape for at least five hours, until he managed to escape. Three suspects for the crime are under arrest, including a military police officer from the Federal District.

“I tried not to show fear and held back my crying because they might kill me. I just wanted that terror to end,” said the victim, in an interview with Correio Braziliense.

According to the account, the young woman was surrendered by the group of men around 3:00 am on Saturday. She was looking for a place to sleep because she wanted to rest and enjoy the pool at the house the next day. Two women would have indicated a room where the victim could lie down.

Soon after having settled down, the victim continues, Lieutenant Irineu Marques Dias, from the PM-DF, invaded the room, pulled his gun from his waistband, made threats and ripped off the young woman’s clothes. She stated that she didn’t even have time to outline any reaction, as she was afraid of dying.

“The gun was by my side and I just had to fake it the whole time, my eyes filling with tears. It was terrifying,” said the young woman.

After the policeman left the room, two other men entered and also raped her. According to the victim, the suspects forced her to have oral sex, penetrated the woman and tried to have anal sex.

“There were as many as three above me.” One on my face and the other on other parts of my body. I couldn’t speak. I was simply suffocated and with a gun next to me – reported the victim.

Then three more men entered the room and abused the girl. When the trio left the room, the warrant officer still returned to the scene and raped the victim once more.

The young woman said that she was only able to leave the room around 7 am on Saturday. However, she could not find her own clothes and wore a military policeman’s blouse. The victim also had contact with two other women who were in the house but did not offer help.

The attackers would have even offered water, beer and a ride to the young woman. But she replied that she just wanted them to call a transport driver per app.

“When one of them turned his back to pick up his cell phone, I ran and went knocking door to door with neighbors asking for help,” the victim said.

The Military Police and the Military Fire Department of the State of Goiás (CBM-GO) were called. The young woman was rescued and taken to the Bom Jesus Municipal Hospital. She also passed a forensic examination at the Institute of Legal Medicine (IML). The report confirmed the crime.

The case is being investigated by the 17th Police Station of Águas Lindas. Three suspects were recognized by the victim and are under arrest. In addition to Lieutenant Irineu Marques Dias, his brother, Daniel Marques Dias, and a third suspect identified as Thiago de Castro Muniz are being held.

In a note sent to the G1, the Federal District Military Police informed that it is awaiting the conclusion of the investigation to continue with the investigations in the military sphere. The police also said that “they do not condone any misconduct, even less with actions that constitute crimes” and will “investigate the facts and take the pertinent measures”.

To Correio Braziliense, the defense of sub-lieutenant Irineu denied the accusations and stated that the military officer “suffers the consequences of the unfounded accusation”, since, according to the lawyers, the PM was not at the scene of the facts during the night.

— I just want justice. I can’t eat, I sleep scared and afraid of everything – concluded the young woman.