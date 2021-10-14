‘It’s inhuman what they do to players’

Coach Abel Ferreira criticized the sequence of games by Palmeiras on the Brazilian calendar, which has interfered with the team’s performance and resulted in injuries to the squad. The Portuguese’s statements reverberated in Europe

The spotlight of the Portuguese media is focused on Abel Ferreira. Again a finalist with the palm trees at Libertadores Conmebol, the coach has been facing heavy pressure after the stumbling blocks in the Brazilian championship, which distance the team from the fight for the national title. The last of them, the 0-0 tie against Bahia.

The newspaper The ball highlights in a headline in its digital version the technician’s statements about the insane calendar in Brazil.

Noting that the team from São Paulo has ‘four games played in the last ten days’, the European daily gave voice to the Portuguese about the problems that the sequence of games entails for the squad.

“We had two more injuries. The number of games is insane, but let’s see how we reach the end of the championship with the number of games we have”, said Abel, citing the two new names that could be embezzled after Verdão: Kuscevic and Gabriel Menino.

“It’s inhuman what they do to the players here, and I have to defend them. We are left without two more players. We already have a few, we are left without two more”.

Palmeiras reached seven games without winning this season. In Brasileirão, there are five matches without winning three points. The last victory was against the flashlight Chapecoense, on September 18th.

Alviverde’s next challenge will be against International, on Sunday (17), again at Allianz Parque.