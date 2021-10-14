Jack Ma, founder of Alibaba, reappears in Hong Kong after months of disappearing, agency says – Link

Jack Ma’s Alibaba is Amazon’s biggest global competitor

Jack Ma, founder of Chinese giant Alibaba, is currently in Hong Kong and has met with business partners in recent days, two sources told the news agency Reuters. The billionaire has been off the public’s radar since a regulatory constraint was imposed on his business empire last year.

The disappearance began after Ma delivered a speech in October 2020 in Shanghai criticizing China’s financial regulators – the billionaire claimed they were obsessed with minimizing risk and accused the banks of behaving like pawnshops, lending only for those who offer guarantees. This triggered a chain of events that resulted in the shelving of fintech Ant Group’s mega Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Alibaba Group.

Although Ma made a limited number of public appearances in mainland China after these episodes, amid speculation about his whereabouts, one of the sources said the visit now marks his first trip to the Asian financial center since October last year.

Alibaba did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Sources were not identified due to confidentiality restrictions. Ma, who was once China’s most famous businessman, met with at least “some” business partners last week, sources said.

Alibaba is Amazon’s biggest global competitor – in Brazil, the face of that empire is AliExpress.