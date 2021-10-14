Japanese take skills to the limit in ninja championships; watch video | World

Once a year, Japanese sportsmen gather in Koka, Shiga Prefecture, to push their skills to the limit in a championship prepared for real ninjas.

On Wednesday (13), the group needed to show mastery of the techniques of the various martial arts in the traditional competition (see the video above).

1 of 3 Shuriken toss at Japanese ninja championship — Photo: Reproduction/NBC Shuriken Throw in Japan’s Ninja Championship — Photo: Reproduction/NBC

The city – which is close to Kyoto – is recognized as the cradle of the tradition of skilled warriors. The event, which reached its 38th edition, is already part of the national calendar.

Throwing a shuriken – sharp blade in the shape of a star -, climbing and even running over water are part of the five main challenges that not everyone managed to complete.

2 of 3 Competitors dress in ninja clothes in traditional Japanese championship — Photo: Reproduction/NBC Competitors dress in ninja clothes in traditional Japanese championship — Photo: Reproduction/NBC

According to the organizers, this year, 84 athletes signed up to participate in the activity – and the event is open to all ages: the youngest competitor was 16, and the oldest, 62.

It takes breath to complete all the tests, and some could not complete the challenge to prove themselves as the best ninja in modern Japan.