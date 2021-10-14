João Roberto Marinho will be the new president of Grupo Globo and Paulo Marinho will assume the presidency of Globo | Media and Marketing

“The Chairman of the Board of Directors of Grupo Globo, João Roberto Marinho, announced today that, as of February 1, 2022, Grupo Globo and Globo will have new leaders. João Roberto Marinho will assume the presidency of Grupo Globo and Paulo Marinho , now director of Canals da Globo, will head Globo (which has ‘Globo Comunicação e Participações SA’ as its corporate name).The two will replace Jorge Nóbrega, current executive president of Grupo Globo and Globo. Nóbrega and Paulo Marinho will jointly lead the transition process at Globo. The replacement, which has been planned for some time, is part of the company’s journey of deep digital transformation, which was initiated by Nóbrega in September 2018 and which will be in charge of Paulo Marinho from next year.

Jorge Nóbrega, 67 years old, has worked for Grupo Globo companies since 1996. In 2017, he assumed the presidency of the Group, being the first president not to be part of the Marinho family. With his departure, João Roberto Marinho will be in charge of the Board of Directors and also of Grupo Globo – today formed by Globo, Editora Globo, Sistema Globo de Rádio, Globo Ventures and Fundação Roberto Marinho. Nóbrega will continue to be a member of Grupo Globo’s Board of Directors, which, chaired by João Roberto Marinho, is composed of Roberto Irineu Marinho and José Roberto Marinho, as vice-presidents, and Paulo Marinho, Roberto Marinho Neto and Alberto Pecegueiro, as directors .

João Roberto Marinho will also continue in charge of the Editorial Board, responsible for discussing and proposing guidance and alignment on editorial issues, and the Institutional Committee, which has the role of monitoring and proposing lines of action for Grupo Globo’s institutional relations.

At Globo, Jorge Nóbrega’s management was marked by the strategic review of the business and the adoption of a new operating model that, under the nickname “UmaSóGlobo”, unified, under the Globo brand, TV Globo, Globosat and Globo. com, Globoplay, the Corporate Management board and Som Livre – recently sold to Sony Music. Under his direction, Globo became a mediatech company, with the quality of its content strongly supported by technology and focused on direct relationship with the consumer. Having also promoted a broad process of cultural change, Nóbrega further aligned the company’s practices with the ESG agenda, invested in data, strengthened the relationship with the market and brands through new practices and multiplatform commercial formats, and expanded strategic partnerships.

A natural successor to Jorge Nóbrega as president of Globo, Paulo Marinho has been Globo Channels director since 2020 and has been an important leader in consolidating the company’s D2C strategy, which now, under his direction, will gain new impetus. The commitment to continuity and evolution will also be reflected in the company’s structure, which, with the opportunities brought by the movements, will have natural adjustments, to be detailed by the end of the year. Born in Rio de Janeiro, Paulo Marinho has a degree in Administration, is 44 years old and has a long trajectory in the Group’s business. Since 1998, he has been working in different companies, having been Content and Marketing coordinator at Sistema Globo de Rádio, director of the children’s channels Gloob and Gloobinho, VIU Hub, general director of Channels and Content at Globosat and, since 2020, he is responsible for open and subscription TV channels and also for Globo’s affiliate network.

In February 2022, Paulo will receive from Nóbrega the command of a Globo that today brings together TV Globo, his open TV channel; 26 pay TV channels; Globoplay, the largest Brazilian streaming platform; and digital services and products, such as G1 in journalism, GE.globo in sports and Gshow in entertainment, among others. Its audience-leading journalism produces more than three thousand hours of news every year and its studios, which are part of the largest and most modern content production complex in Latin America, produce another three thousand hours of entertainment per year. In sport, it is one of the largest broadcasting rights holders in the world.

Owner of one of the largest databases on the Brazilian consumer, with more than 110 million Globo IDs and more than 10 billion daily records of what they do on their properties, Globo has combined this knowledge about the consumption habits of Brazilians with relevance of its content and its new capabilities in technology to explore strategic opportunities that go beyond the media and entertainment environment.