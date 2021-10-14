John Paul I will be blessed: Brazilian Episcopate had asked for his beatification

This news has long been expected. Albino Luciani’s reputation for sanctity is present throughout the world, including Brazil. The fact that the entire Brazilian episcopate has asked for the opening of its cause for beatification is an eloquent expression of the reputation for sanctity of this great pastor, who had chosen the word “humilitas” for his episcopal coat of arms. The friendship that Albino Luciani had with Cardinal Lorscheider and the proximity of the future blessed to Brazil, having visited him in 1975, is well known.

The news this Wednesday (13/10) of the authorization given by Pope Francis to the Congregation for the Causes of Saints to promulgate the decree on the miraculous cure attributed to the intercession of John Paul I fills us with joy. This act of the Holy Father opens the green light for the beatification of Albino Luciani, “the smiling Pope”, whose pontificate lasted just 33 days, one of the shortest in the history of the Church.

John Paul I was elected Pope on August 26, 1978, succeeding Paul VI, and died on the following September 28th. With this decision by Francis, all that remains is now to await the date of Luciani’s beatification, to be established by the Holy Father himself.

Albino Luciani’s proximity to Brazil is well known, as is the friendship he had with Cardinal Aloísio Lorscheider. Dom Aloísio accompanied the future Pope John Paul I when he went to Santa Maria, in Rio Grande do Sul, in November 1975, when he received his diploma honoris causa of the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul.

In an article published in the Revista 30Dias in memory of Cardinal Lorscheider, who died in 2007, Stefania Falasca, vice-postulator of the beatification process of John Paul I, brings some details of that visit of the future Pope, told by Bishop Aloísio, according to which Albino Luciani felt at home in Santa Maria, as both he and the people spoke Veneto. It is noteworthy that from Veneto – Luciani’s Italian region of origin – thousands of Italians left for Brazil, especially between the 1880s and 1950s. Hence, a strong presence of Italians and Italian descendants also in Rio Grande do Sul.

Dom Aloísio recalled the large crowd that gathered at the time to hear the then Patriarch of Venice and the many people he saw weeping when Luciani, with simplicity, spoke to them in dialect.

Election to the Chair of Pedro and Luciani’s vote for Dom Aloísio

Many reconstructions about the election of Albino Luciani to the Chair of Pedro point to Cardinal Aloísio Lorscheider – together with Cardinal Paulo Evaristo Arns – as articulator of the election of João Paulo I. Dom Aloísio, then archbishop of Fortaleza and vice president of Celam (Council Latin American Episcopal), was the youngest of the one hundred and eleven cardinals who participated in the Conclave of August 1978, he was 53 years old. In the last vote, Dom Aloísio received one vote. It was Albino Luciani’s, as Luciani himself revealed: such was the esteem and appreciation of John Paul I for the human and pastoral density of the then Archbishop of Fortaleza. A reciprocal esteem. Luciani and Lorscheider had been council fathers. Together, as young bishops, they had participated in all four sessions of the Second Vatican Ecumenical Council.

Dom Aloísio said that when he greeted the new Pope, after the election, in the Sistine Chapel, Luciani told him. “Come see me, I’m waiting,” but Lorscheider added: “I couldn’t do that.”

In fact, John Paul I died just thirty-three days after his election to the Chair of Peter. His simplicity, humility, humanity and evangelical smile left an indelible mark on the hearts of millions of people around the world. The news of his beatification, now at hand, brings us joy for this great pastor who governed the Barca de Pedro in the brief space of a smile.