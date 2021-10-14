Jojo Todynho ends up with a boyfriend after two months and reveals that she ‘was in love’: ‘There was no way’

After two months of dating, Jojo Todynho is single again. The artist confirmed the break of the relationship with businessman Márcio Felipe through social networks, this Wednesday. She didn’t give details about the reason for the breakup, but added that she doesn’t know if the two will remain friends.

“Baianinho and I don’t stay anymore, because we’re not boyfriends, we were assumed stays. So, I’m not staying with him anymore. I don’t know if he’ll want to be my friend, but that’s okay. He’s a nice and cool person. , people, there was no way”, she begins, on her page.

“The INSS didn’t pay my pension right, so the bitch is on again. I retired. I was retired bitch, I’m not anymore. The mother is more than on. And that’s it.”

Jojo even addressed the women following her, using the catchphrase -“Hi, love!”- used by her (now ex) boyfriend: “Hello, ladies. ‘Hi, love’, it’s free for you.”

“Jojo’s bike can’t stop for a minute,” he fired.

When she hinted that she was dating in early September, Jojo said she was in love. “Even his good morning gives me butterflies in my stomach. He looks similar to me. He’s a person who arrived and broke my heart, arrived, dominated my heart and got me right. He’s a hottie, beautiful. He entered my heart. life blowing everything up. I’ve always found introspective guys, and he’s nice, he fits in with people. I’m allowing myself to live that,” she said at the time in an interview with Podpah podcast.

first breakup

Jojo had reconciled with Marcio during a trip to Paraty a week after the romance became public. This after having broken up for the first time. The trip took place after she discovered the story of his betrayal with a manicurist. Jojo was irritated at the time. The boy tried to reverse the situation and prove that the girl was not telling the truth. He even posted a video (and then deleted it) saying he had nothing to do with her. The girl, however, showed images of him in her bed.

