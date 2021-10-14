Jon Jones Kicks Off Team After Vegas Melee, Defends: “I Never Hit My Fiancee” | combat

Jon Jones was involved in a riot last month in Las Vegas, where he was arrested on charges of domestic violence and vehicle damage. According to the police report, Jones had pulled the fiancée, Jessie Moses, by the hair, although there were indications that there could have been more than that due to blood marks on her shirt and on her lips, which were swollen. The damage to the vehicle was caused by the fighter headbutting a police vehicle in the act of his arrest.

The couple were in Las Vegas accompanied by their three daughters for Jones’ induction into the UFC Hall of Fame for his 2013 fight against Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 165. The assault came hours after the award. Jones was detained for less than 24 hours until he paid a R$43,000 bail and was released.

Because of that, Mike Winkeljohn, one of the leaders of Jackson Wink MMA, the team of the former UFC champion, revealed to “The MMA Hour” this Wednesday that Jones is out of action until he solves all his problems outside the octagon.

– I just had a conversation with him. I said: “Jon, the thing is, you’re like my little brother. You have to stop drinking and you have to fix these things for a while until you go back to the gym“. So for now, he’s out of the gym. He’s not allowed into the gym. I felt like I had to do that because to ignore it and expect different results, as they say, it’s crazy. He has a lot of people. around him who don’t tell him the truth. He may hate me for it, but I’ll tell the truth.

The coach said that despite the controversy Jones has been involved in in the past, the recent riot in Las Vegas was what motivated him to make that decision.

– I’m very disappointed. It is hard. The hardest part was when you and his daughters say you have to call the police. I have three daughters, I have a wife. I teach female self defense. It only makes it harder when he keeps getting into trouble.

Winkeljohn, who has worked with the former UFC champion since 2009, also said that he hopes for Jones to come back on top and have new achievements.

– In my heart, this guy is capable of big things. And I’m not just talking about fighting. In my heart, I hope he comes back, wins the heavyweight title, stops drinking, moves on and on to bigger things. He’s so charismatic and smart. He can come and do great fights, he can do many things in life. He’s capable of doing even bigger things than just in this MMA world. So let’s see now and what happens in the future. I hope for the best.

The coach hopes that the decision to remove Jon Jones from the team serves to show that there is no favoritism for any athlete, and that he can still send a message about how to deal with this type of incident.

– I hope that after a while he wants to go back to the gym and do that. But even if he doesn’t come back, I’m ok with it in my heart. He can go ahead and win the heavyweight title. I run out of money a little, whatever, but that’s not where my values ​​are right now. I just want to set the precedent for the rest of my people and for people as a whole. I’m always in favor of forgiveness, but let’s go ahead, let’s fix these things. This needs to be publicized, because the women we teach self-defense at the gym will know, “Hey, I’ll cover you too.” Jon would never do anything if he wasn’t drunk, but with that being said, he has to fix it.

Jon Jones speaks on social media

A few hours after the announcement of his departure, the former UFC light heavyweight champion wrote a few posts on his social networks recalling the incident in Las Vegas and defending himself.

– I love how people are imagining the worst possible situation in their heads and making it somehow real. I never hit my fiancée and our daughters only woke up after our confrontation. My daughters didn’t see or hear us arguing.

– That’s really the only thing I want to clarify. Other than that, I’m looking forward to going ahead without alcohol. It’s the first time in my life where I’m really ready to stop. I am happy to have the support of my fiancee, family, friends and fans.

– Yes, I totally understand that, that’s why I’m not going to take any public relations action, hire a publicist. I won’t do any of that. I know it’s real. I know I’m prepared. Time will take care of the rest.

Despite not being able to train at the gym, Winkeljohn has ensured that Jones will not be banned from working individually, outside of the Jackson MMA Wink, with the team’s coaches.