Jorge Jesus reveals secret that turned Flamengo into a title machine in 2019 | Flamengo



Jorge Jesus – Reginaldo Pimenta / O Dia Agency

Jorge JesusReginaldo Pimenta / O Dia Agency

Published 10/13/2021 10:06 AM

Rio – Benfica coach Jorge Jesus was the highlight of the first day of Global Football Management, a sports management event held between October 12th and 15th, in Lisbon, Portugal. Jesus closed the cycle of lectures this Tuesday, at Estádio da Luz, exalting the relationship he created with Brazilian players.

“The Brazilian player has an incredible talent. They like to learn, that’s what I’ve noticed in these 13 months. They work with passion and joy in every training session. They are grateful for the coach, I wasn’t used to it. It’s spectacular.” , stated Jorge Jesus.

Jesus also said that there are clear differences between the playing styles practiced in Brazil and in Europe. According to the coach, the European tactical concern reduces the time and space for players to think, which often hinders the performance of Brazilian athletes.

“What we tried to get through when we were at Flamengo is that the team needed to play more connected, closer and more compact. This made our game faster. It’s true that the game here is made more difficult by the tactical quality of the coaches They are coaches very tactically imbued in nullifying the opponent’s qualities. Here in Europe players notice that there is less time and space to think. In Brazil there is more space, but that is changing with time. tactical positioning, there is a lot of pressure on who has the ball, but with or without catch, Brazilian players have a lot of individual talent. And sometimes there is no tactic that resists individual talent,” said Jesus.

“Still on the game differences between Brazilian and European football, the coach sees a change in the country since his time at Flamengo. The Brazilian player, when he has possession, doesn’t worry. He knows how to live with the ball, regardless of whether you have one, two or three players scoring. Living with the ball has always been more important than other aspects of the game. But you need to know how to play without the ball. Brazilian players did not know the game without the ball so well. the tactics are as important as the technical part. It took a lot of work to make them understand. Without vanity, this began to change after our visit to Brazil,” said Jesus.

In addition to Jorge Jesus, other great names in Brazilian and world football spoke on the first day of Global Football Management: sports lawyer Marcos Motta, executive director of Dallas FC, André Zanotta, medical director of Flamengo, Márcio Tannure, the former president of Internacional, Fernando Carvalho, among others.

This Wednesday, talks are expected by the president of Cruzeiro, Sergio Santos Rodrigues, senator Carlos Portinho, rapporteur of the club-company project, the executive director, Alexandre Mattos, among others.