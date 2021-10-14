Journalist rebuts Jorge Jesus with Grêmio videos; watch

Credit: Alexandre Vidal – Flamengo

Currently at Benfica, Jorge Jesus marked his history at Flamengo. Implementing a work based on effort and dedication, the coach managed to win five titles during his time at Rubro-Negro. Thus, in addition to the trophies, the ‘Mister’ assessed that the Brazilian players managed to have a better view on how to act without having possession of the ball.

“Brazilian players did not know the game without the ball so well. That the tactics are as important as the technical part. It took a lot of work to make them understand. Without vanity, this started to change after our visit to Brazil”, said in a lecture at the Global Football Management event.

Despite the excellent performance at Flamengo, Jorge Jesus’ analysis raised questions. Thus, Chico Garcia recalled that Grêmio, under the command of Roger Machado and Renato Gaúcho, prioritized a tactical game with great organization on the field.

“Speak Jorge Jesus, okay? Year 2015. Technician Róger Machado. Year 2016. Technician Renato Gaúcho”, published the journalist.

This is Jorge Jesus, how are you? Year 2015. Technician Róger Machado. pic.twitter.com/XehSjVbHjq — chicogarciaa (@chicogarciaa) October 13, 2021

Recognizing the great work of Jorge Jesus, Chico Garcia does not agree with the idea that the Portuguese “invented Brazilian football”. In his view, the country had great national coaches who managed to mark a time before the arrival of the former Flamengo coach.

“No one is contesting. Work was spectacular! But to think that Brazilian football was invented, I think it’s a little too much”, wrote soon after.

