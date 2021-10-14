Julia Faria’s daughter is born! See the baby’s first photo:

The daughter of digital influencer Julia Faria was born with chef Guto Cavanha and she declared herself to be little

Digital influencer’s first daughter was born Julia Faria with chef Guto Cavanha. The baby is called Cora and came into the world at dawn this Wednesday (13). She was born through a normal birth.

By announcing the arrival of your daughter, Julia Faria said: “13/10/2021, at 4:26am, she arrived at a magical natural birth to change our lives forever! Welcome, my daughter!”. Afterwards, Julia showed her newborn’s face and declared to the little girl saying: “The plug hasn’t fallen yet.”

Several famous people congratulated Julia and Guto on the birth of their daughter. “That little smile! Congratulations couple”, commented digital influencer Anna Fasano. And actress Thaila Ayala also commented: “Ahhhh my God in heaven! Auntie loves you!”

And digital influencer Shantal commented: “What a thrill!! Very happy to have participated in part of this birth! That it comes with great health and lightness”. Actress Deborah Secco also said: “Congratulations friend! Welcome to the Cora world!”. Actress Thais Fersoza also said: “Own! What a bless! Congratulations, Mommy! God cover you with love Cora!”.

Later, Julia Faria talked a little more about the birth of your daughter. “Guys, I swear, I’m flooded with wonderful messages from you, one message more beautiful than the other, one affection more beautiful than the other. I am very happy. We had a very beautiful, wonderful birth, not even in my best dream would it be as perfect as it was. I’m not sleeping yet, I can’t turn my head off to sleep, we’re getting to know each other here, she’s the most beautiful thing in the world. We started in the breastfeeding saga, I’m very proud of my birth, it was very magical. The feeling is that we went to a rave and came back. But a very wonderful feeling, I’ll calmly tell you everything later and I just came to thank you, including the friends who I’m not in a position to answer the messages”, she said.

