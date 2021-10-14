Juliana Paes appears with white hair to record ‘Pantanal’

Juliana Paes appeared with white hair backstage in Pantanal (Photo: Reproduction)

Juliana Paes took advantage of a moment in the dressing room of the soap opera Pantanal to record a video wishing her husband congratulations on his birthday. In the images, it was possible to see the actress with part of the characterization of her character, Maria Marruá, including her hair with white roots.

– Good morning Pantanal, we are here. Let’s start the characterization. But before I need to send a happy birthday kiss to my love.

The actress also shared images alongside the soap opera’s protagonist, Alanis Guillen, who will play Juma, daughter of Juliana’s character in the story.

– My beautiful daughter, I love you – she wrote beside #jumaemaria.

The actress has been in Pantanal for a few days and has shared with her followers the backstage of the soap opera. Yesterday, a holiday, she showed that she woke up at 5:30 am to start recording. Juliana also shared photos of local landscapes and records from Covid’s test posts for the soap opera. The remake of Pantanal is directed by Rogerio Gomes, known as Papinha, and is written by Bruno Luperi.

Juliana Paes poses with Alanis Guillen in the Pantanal (Photo: Reproduction)

Juliana Paes shows makeup used in the characterization (Photo: Reproduction)