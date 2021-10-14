Juliette’s former affair opens her profile on the web and keeps photos with the producer: ‘Tranquilo não está’

After confirming the end of her relationship with producer Daniel Trovejani, Juliette’s new affair, Priscila Moura opened her profile on social networks. Now, her routine can be followed by Internet users, including her records with her ex, which were not deleted by the young woman. The relationship between the two came to an end in July this year, after the producer was caught up in cuddling with the ex-BBB.

Followed by more than 118,000 people, Priscila, who is 26 years old, is a lawyer and student of Biomedicine. On your profile, shows moments of your routine, work and outings with friends. Like the Wednesday, when he took a trip. Before arriving at the airport in Rio, he said: “Tranquilo is not”. Then, upon arrival, he posed with a dog when he met a friend from Belo Horizonte.

Priscila Moura Photo: Reproduction – Raphael Jeronimo

There is even a publication made on the same day that Daniel was caught with Juliette, in July, in a speedboat. She, however, was not with them, but relaxed on a sofa with a drink, on what she called “a lazy Sunday”.

Read more: Ex confirms breakup after producer busted with Juliette on boat ride in Rio

Jojo Todynho ends up with a boyfriend after two months and reveals that she ‘was in love’: ‘There was no way’

Along with the ex, there are images of the two kissing at Maracanã – she is Vasco: “bad luck in the game and luck in love”, she described in the click made last year. Before the breakup, the two were together for about three years.

On social networks, he follows famous names such as Grazi Massafera, Tatá Werneck, Carolina Dieckmann and André Marques, who also follows the lawyer. And the beauty has also received several likes from ex-bbb Antonio Rafaski. No Juliette. She also follows several profiles that talk about the lives of famous people.

Priscila kisses Daniel in a football match Photo: Reproduction – Instagram

Judging by the images on the page, Priscila likes the beach, sea, trails, the company of friends and sunny days, in addition to the clicks of fashion shoots. To keep in shape, the girl works hard at the gym, and, from time to time, makes a record during training.

She spoke up after Daniel was caught once again with Juliette, in a restaurant, in Petrolina, Pernambuco. According to Priscilla’s friends, heard by EXTRA, Daniel would have told his girlfriend at the time that he was ending their relationship because he was suffering from depression.

With the repercussion generated by the ex’s involvement with Juliette, she did not go unnoticed even by the fans of “Big Brother Brasil”. Internet users even marked Boninho, director of the attraction, for her to be invited to the next edition of the reality show.

Priscila Moura Photo: Reproduction – Instagram

Photo shared by Priscila on the same day the ex was caught with Juliette Photo: Reproduction – Instagram

Daniel Trovejani and ex Priscilla Moura Photo: reproduction/ instagram