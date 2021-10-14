Justice condemns eight Army soldiers for the deaths of musicians and waste pickers in the North Zone of Rio

RIO — The military court condemned, in the early hours of this Thursday, the 14th, eight Army soldiers who participated in the death of musician Evaldo dos Santos Rosa and can collector Luciano Macedo, on April 8, 2019. Italo da Silva Nunes, who commanded the operation carried out in Guadalupe, in the North Zone of Rio, was sentenced to 31 years and 6 months of imprisonment in a closed regime, for double murder and the attempted murder of Sergio Gonçalves de Araújo, in the same action . Another seven soldiers, who fired shots at the time, were sentenced to 28 years of imprisonment in a closed regime. The defense of the military will appeal the decision. Four men who did not participate in the exchange of fire were acquitted.

The trial, which started this Wednesday morning, the 13th, lasted more than 15 hours. During most of the time, the victims’ relatives remained in each other’s arms. Evaldo’s widow, Luciana Nogueira, said that the result of the trial gives the peace the family was looking for.

“Today I’ll be able to sleep.” I will look at my son, who will grow up without seeing his father, and I will say that he was a good man. It is a message that the court sends to society. This crime will not go unpunished,” he said.

At the time of the crime, the military shot the car where Evaldo’s family was, alleging that the vehicle had broken a roadblock. More than 200 shots were fired and 83 of them hit the car. Lieutenant Italo Nunes was the one who fired the most: 77 shots. The shots also left a trail of destruction at the site: in about 200 meters of the Camboatá State, military experts found 37 marks of firearms fire on walls, cars, railings and walls of buildings.

Luciana Nogueira, widow of Evaldo Rosa, musician who was shot dead by the military in April 2019, expects a dignified justice. The artist was taking his family to a baby shower when soldiers shot at his car in Guadalupe, in the North Zone of Rio. There were 80 shots. The trial of the 12 involved in the crime begins this Wednesday.

MP splits complaint

The Public Ministry divided the complaint into two moments. The first is when the military exchanged fire with criminals who stole a car 250 meters from where Evaldo was first shot. As he was unable to prove the number of shots fired at this first moment, the MP asked for the defendants’ acquittal for excessive self-defense.

The second moment of the complaint narrates the moment when the Army vehicle headed towards Evaldo’s family car, which was already shot, and fired another 82 shots. Of these, 62 hit the vehicle and another 20 went towards waste picker Luciano Macedo, who was trying to help Evaldo and his father-in-law Sérgio, who were still in the vehicle. Evaldo died on the spot after being shot with nine rifle shots. Luciano died in hospital 11 days after the action.

Widow is sick

Luciana Nogueira felt ill with the entry of the military accused of her husband’s death in the courtroom, which takes place this Wednesday. While reading the complaint, Luciana was assisted by the medical team. She, relatives and friends of the artist were very touched at other times during the session. One of them was in the exhibition of a video of the time when the 82 shots were fired against the family and the collector of recyclable material Luciano Macedo.

In testimony recorded in another session of the trial and shown this Wednesday, Luciana recalled that, upon hearing the shots, she even asked Evaldo to calm down, as they were close to the barracks.

“Calm down, love, it’s the barracks. I went out asking for help, people came to help, but they came after and took them away. My son was behind his father and Michele was behind the passenger. At the time of the shooting, the three of us went out asking for help to save my husband. My son was screaming for his father’s name. They kept shooting,” he said, in the recorded statement.