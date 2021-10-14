Kim Jong-un watches the extreme performance of North Korean soldiers

How did you feel about this article?

North Korea displayed its nuclear missiles and other weapons at the “Self Defense 2021” event held on Monday in Pyongyang to commemorate the 76-year anniversary of the North Korean Workers’ Party. During the occasion, North Korean soldiers gave a demonstration of strength and skills with an intense and unusual performance.

A video released by the North Korean regime showing dictator Kim Jong-un watching a radical military performance during the event has been circulating on social media since Tuesday. The images show soldiers breaking bricks with their hands, lying on broken glass bottles, breaking chains and smashing concrete slabs with hammers on the abdomens of other soldiers.

Kim Jong-un watched the military show of resistance by sitting on a rostrum, alongside other regime officials, including his sister, Kim Yo-jong. Asian.

In an excerpt of the propaganda video, a shirtless soldier simulates a confrontation with five of his colleagues, who act like aggressors wielding sticks.

At other times during the exhibition, the military breaks concrete blocks with punches or even with a head butt, without showing any pain.

US “causes tension”

Appearing amid intercontinental ballistic missiles, Kim said on Monday that the United States “is creating tension in the region with wrong actions and decisions” and that he does not trust Washington’s claim that it has no hostile intentions against Pyongyang, reported the KCNA, the state agency of North Korea, according to the specialized newspaper NK News.

In his speech at the event, Kim criticized the joint military exercises between the US and South Korea, which, according to the dictator, “increase the urgency to strengthen us even more”.