Kim Kardashian reveals a surprising criticism her daughter North West often makes when she’s mad at her: “Kind of cruel”; watch!

A sharp tongue like a whip, man! Kkkkk Little 8-year-old North West seems to have drawn on her father Kanye West’s strong and “sincere” personality. During her appearance on Ellen DeGeneres’ online series “Mom Confessions,” Kim Kardashian revealed that one of the nastiest things she’s ever heard from her children came from her eldest daughter, who doesn’t seem to like the different mansion built by her parents.

“Every time I get into some kind of disagreement with my daughter North, she thinks it’s a criticism of me. She says: ‘Your house is so ugly, it’s all white! Who lives like this?’ She just thinks it hits me, and it’s kind of cruel, because I like my house”, handed the businesswoman.

The episode enters the list of great “pearls” said by North West to the mother. The little girl has gone viral on other occasions by leaving her mother in a tight skirt. In September, Kim Kardashian used the stories to promote Olivia Rodrigo’s album and was “caught in the jump” by the heiress. “Can’t wait for the album, you know I love ‘Driver’s License’”, said the businesswoman. “You never listen to the songs”, refuted the girl, making the matriarch turn to her son Saint West to prove that he really is a fan of the track.

North belies Kim Kardashian pic.twitter.com/3NEeoIzXQL — WWLBD ✌🏻 (@whatwouldlbdo) May 25, 2021

conceptual mansion

For those who have not had the opportunity to see, the mansion where Kim Kardashian lives with her four children, North, Psalm, Saint and Chicago West, has such a minimalist concept that it sometimes gives the impression that there is no one living in the residence. Sometimes, the site went viral on social networks because of details that are at least unusual for mere mortals.

Continues after Advertising

However, the businesswoman and her ex-husband Kanye West had a clear-cut vision of what they wanted in the project. “One thing Kanye and I had in common was a preference for a neutral palette. I love the simplicity of the design. Everything in the world out there is so chaotic. I like to come to a place and immediately feel calm”, explained Kim to Architectural Digest magazine.