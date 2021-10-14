Labor Court determines end of GM strike – 10/13/2021

The TRT-2 (Regional Labor Court of the 2nd Region) declared the strike of employees of GM General Motors) in São Caetano not abusive. However, he determined that they return to work today. The strike completed 13 days yesterday.

If workers do not return to their posts, the Metallurgist Union of São Caetano will have to pay a daily fine of R$50,000. “The situation became difficult. A trial in which the court considers the strike not to be abusive but orders a return to work. We are going to hold an assembly tomorrow (today) and expose it to the workers, with an indication of return because the fine is high”, said Aparecido Inácio da Silva, president of the metallurgists’ union.





The TRT rejected the request to fix food stamps because there is no basis to justify the acceptance of a clause that is not pre-existing. The workers asked for R$1,000 for the so-called ‘new grade’ employees and R$500 for the others.

As for clause 42 of the collective agreement, which guarantees job stability for injured workers, according to Cidão, it was fully maintained. GM intended to change the wording of the text, which generated great revolt among workers.

Over the past week, several of them have contacted the Diary reporter to complain about this. A metal worker, who was injured at the firm and asked not to be named, reported that there were approximately 1,000 workers in this situation. He was not thrilled with the result. “A clause was maintained that should not even have been discussed. In the general context, there were no proposals. In short, it was a precarious decision for the workers”, he declared.

Last week, when representatives of the automaker and the union were face to face in a conciliation hearing at the TRT, an adjustment of 10.42% was agreed on the INPC (National Consumer Price Index) accumulated in the last 12 months, the payment of the salary difference retroactive to September 1st, maintenance of the clauses of the current collective labor agreement, such as the anticipation of half of the 13th salary from 2022 to February 24th, application of salary progression every six months. GM also pledged at the hearing not to discount the days off or demand compensation for hours.





Cidão understands that the long duration of the strike is an indication of employee dissatisfaction. “Workers are in a difficult situation. That’s why we have to keep fighting. There is still a lot to be achieved”, said the union leader.

Yesterday, before the trial, two assemblies were held and both were approved to continue the strike.