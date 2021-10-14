Lakers could start the season without key players

nba_lakers_can_start_the_season_without_key_players

The Lakers already know they won’t be able to count on Talen Horton-Tucker and Trevor Ariza for the start of the regular season on the 19th against the Warriors. However, the availability of three other players is still in the air. Malik Monk, Wayne Ellington and Kendrick Nunn still leave doubts for coach Frank Vogel.

Monk, who was arguably one of the team’s best players this preseason, is dealing with a groin injury he sustained while warming up for the game against the Suns on the final 10th. The team then announced that Monk would at least lose. a week treating the injury.

Nunn is working to improve from a sprained right ankle that left him out of the match against the Warriors.

On Wednesday, Vogel said he feels hopeful to be able to count on the duo during the team’s debut, but that he still can’t be sure. Monk was seen working Wednesday afternoon at the team’s training center.

While Nunn and Monk’s situation is more controlled, Wayne Ellington’s may be the most critical among them. With hamstring pain, the player has been diagnosed with a muscle strain and may need more time to recover.

None of these injuries seem overly worrisome in the long run, but it’s best to be careful with players anyway.

With the final game of the preseason taking place this Thursday against the Kings, coach Frank Vogel must use all he can in what he says is the “rehearsal” for the NBA season. LeBron, Russ and Davis are confirmed by the coach.

Follow Lakers Brazil!

LABR on Instagram

LABR on Twitter

LABR on Facebook