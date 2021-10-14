Larissa Manoela poses in a bikini and highlights ‘body’ in a waterfall

Larissa Manoela left her fans and followers impressed by showing her body beauty on social media. The actress, who will be on TV Globo’s next 6 pm soap opera, lavished charm and sensuality in clicks shared on Instagram.

In the images published this Wednesday(13), Larissa Manoela appeared enjoying the beauties of a waterfall in the interior of the state of Minas Gerais.

The artist wore a bikini in shades of royal blue, while refreshing herself in the crystal clear waters of the waterfall. “A bath to wash the soul”, she wrote in the publication’s caption, which won a shower of praise and words of affection from the public.

“What a beautiful thing these photos are! Radiant”, commented a follower. “Beautiful! I am simply enchanted by her,” wrote another. “Larissa Manoela from heaven! You are simply devastating woman! I loved these photos,” said a third.

horse accident

Recently, Larissa Manoela recalled a horse accident and revealed to followers that she had to overcome the trauma she experienced six years ago, to live her new character.

“I learned that we must always overcome our fears. 6 years ago I had an accident, I ended up falling off a horse during a recording and since then I haven’t ridden one again. It was very difficult not to even get close after the trauma, considering that one of my favorite animals is the horse. As soon as I was born I got one from my grandfather. I grew up all my life surrounded by beautiful horses like the ones I found today”, she said.

