Lázaro Ramos to direct teen film for Amazon Prime Video· TV News

After spending 19 years in Globo’s cast, Lázaro Ramos left the station for a long-term contract with Prime Video, streaming from Amazon, and already has his first project on the platform. He will be the director of the film An Unforgettable Year – Autumn, whose plot is focused on a teenage romance.

An Unforgettable Year is based on the homonymous book, written by Thalita Rebouças, Paula Pimenta, Bruna Vieira and Babi Dewet. Each of them wrote a story that takes place in a season of the year. In the fall, Babi Dewet’s story that will be adapted for Ramos’ film portrays the romance between João Paulo, a young music student, and Anna Julia, a senior in high school.

“She hates music and all she wants most is an internship and stability to help her father at home. He is a young street musician who dreams of making a living from his art. Even so, the passion between the two happens, and in one of the most symbolic places in São Paulo: Avenida Paulista. The bustling capital is the ideal setting for the challenging journey that both will have to face to be together,” says the synopsis published by Prime Video.

Lázaro Ramos has already started working on this project as a director. In addition to him, the feature has a screenplay by Keka Reis, collaboration by Thamyra Thâmara, and consultancy by Marcelo Saback and Vince Marcello, author and director of the Barraca do Beijo franchise, on Netflix. The film still has no release date set by the streaming platform.

Ramos made his debut as a director in the film Medida Provisória, which is already finished but also hasn’t debuted for the public.

In late September, it was announced that Ramos and Globo had decided not to renew their professional relationship. “The non-renewal of a contract does not mean the end of a partnership. On the contrary, the new talent management model allows this partnership to be renewed in many other formats and future projects. Lázaro Ramos has opened the company’s doors for future projects on our multiple platforms”, informed Globo in a note sent to TV news.

For the report, the station highlighted that Ramos will participate in the next seasons of Sob Pressure and Aruanas, as well as works in the series DPA – Detetives do Predio Azul and in the films Silêncio da Chuva and in the Provisional Measure itself.

The 42-year-old actor joined Globo in 2002, in the miniseries Pastores da Noite. Since then, it has gained prominence in soap operas and series on Globo, such as Cobras & Lagartos (2006), Lado a Lado (2012), Mister Brau (2015-2018), among other productions. In 2020, he was one of the protagonists of the series Amor & Sorte, alongside the judge of The Masked Singer Brasil.

He posted a video on Instagram on the 22nd to talk about his departure from the network. At Globo, I was happy, very happy. And as a bonus, I also met Taís, my love, my partner, the mother of my children, and I made many friends, I got close to idols, who were in front and behind the cameras.”