Learn a method to save money today

Who never started saving money but gave up? Either because you couldn’t control your budget, forgot to write down your expenses or found everything too complicated.

If you’ve ever been through one of these situations, know that organizing is the first step in helping you change your financial life and start saving.

I will show you that there are several ways to make this financial organization uncomplicated. A very simple strategy, easy to implement and efficient, is the 50-30-20 method, which helps you to divide the money for each type of priority and support your financial planning. See below.

And what is the 50-30-20 method and how can it support your financial organization?

The 50-30-20 method consists of dividing your net monthly income into three parts (50%, 30% and 20%), considering fixed expenses, variable expenses and the money you will save. The main objective is for you to be able to balance your inputs and outputs and save money, understanding where your money will go.

50% for fixed and essential expenses

In this part, you’ll list all expenses to pay for essentials, such as housing expenses, electricity bills, expenses with supermarkets, transportation and health insurance.

To define what is essential, be aware and assess what may be expendable and what is actually needed.

At this stage, fixed expenses may be greater than 50% of your income. In this case, it is ideal to review some expenses, identify what you can adjust so that your financial life is in order and balanced. Keep in mind that you will always need to set limits on some expenses.

Tips

– Control energy consumption.

– Look for promotions when shopping at the supermarket.

30% for variable expenses, expenses that are not necessary

Everything that is not considered essential for their survival can be classified as expendable or variable expenses, such as pay TV, leisure, daily pampering, among others.

To make it easier to differentiate between fixed and essential (50%) expenses from variable and expendable (30%) expenses, think about what is really necessary (50%) and what you want (30%).

Tips

– It is not necessary that you cut everything that gives you pleasure, making life dull! The tip is to balance your expenses, learn how to better use your money to prioritize moments of pleasure.

– The problem is not the ‘”cafezinho” you drink, but the lack of control and exaggerations. So stay tuned!

20% for financial reserve and projects. The money you will save

This is the money you will invest in your projects or that will guarantee peace of mind.

Ideally, you should name the reservations, such as tranquility reservation, emergency reservation, new car reservation, home reservation, among others.

With this practice, your dreams begin to materialize. But to reach this stage it is necessary that the previous stages are fulfilled, so this stage will be the reward.

Tips

– If you have debts, this percentage can be used to pay them off.

– After pay off debts, prioritize the emergency reserve, which needs to be in high liquidity and low risk investment options, such as CDBs that yield 100% of the CDI (rate close to interest rate) or Treasury Selic.

How to get out of theory and put the 50-30-20 method into practice

The time has come to put all your knowledge into practice and start organizing your financial life. Remember that the first premise of this technique is discipline, so let’s go!

First step

Know your total revenue.

Example: Net salary of R$ 2,500.00 (for those with variable income, the ideal is to average the amount received in the last 12 months)

Second step

Separate the percentages for each step:

Example:

50% fixed and essential expenses: BRL 1,250.00

30% for expendable expenses and variable expenses: R$ 750.00

20% money you will save: R$500.00

Third step

List the expenses you have planned.

Tip

Calm down, don’t be scared! If your reality does not fit the model above, the percentages can be adjusted according to your moment in life, until you get into the habit of financial organization and then adapt to your projects and priorities.

Remember that the premise of this method is discipline, to generate what we call financial awareness, and to help you understand how much you earn, how much you will spend, and that you have a planned path to achieve your dreams.