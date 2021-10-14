Léo Santana appears with his newborn daughter and shows her face

Singer Léo Santana enchanted by appearing with his daughter with dancer Lorena Improta

The singer Leo Santana appeared in a moment beyond cute with her newborn daughter with the dancer Lorena Improta, little Liz. Lorena showed the singer sleeping in his bed beside baby Liz and showed the little one’s face.

When showing the beautiful record, Lorena just wrote: “Good morning!”. And netizens were all praise for little Liz with her famous daddy. “The best sleep! What a princess Liz is,” commented one netizen. And another netizen said: “Very cute congratulations! May God grant you great health”.

Lorena Improta a little earlier had talked about a perrengue she spent with her daughter with Leo Santana. “It disappeared today because I tried to take a nap in the afternoon because I didn’t sleep all night, it was chest, chest, chest and I couldn’t sleep! Because she was on her chest and slept on her chest, when she put her in the crib she cried, it was like that all day today, my people. It’s always good to take advantage of the time that the baby sleeps so that moms can sleep too…but today I couldn’t”, she said.

A few days ago, Lorena Improta also spoke very sincerely about how the first days of her daughter’s life with Leo Santana. She vented: “The first few days were very complicated and look that I have a huge support network, like Léo who helps me a lot, my mother, my mother-in-law, Léo’s sisters, I have a surreal support network and even so the people get exhausted and I keep blaming myself. Guys, why am I feeling this melancholy, am I crying? I don’t want to go through this, I don’t know why I’m going through this and then you’re like: ‘people, what about women who don’t have a support network and have to take care of their children alone?’ You are warriors. I’m taking homeopathic remedies to see if this melancholy improves, it comes at night. It was a process, I had a normal birth, it was beautiful, super special, anyway…I have been talking to many mothers, friends who are mothers, who say that this melancholy will pass, it’s a melancholy that comes from nowhere, it’s not sadness, it’s an anguish that comes, I think it’s sleep deprivation, the pain of breastfeeding, because it’s very difficult… it’s our own hormones, the puerperium that many women go through”.

