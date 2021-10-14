Leprosy is seen for the first time in wild chimpanzees, says research published in Nature | Science

Humans are considered the main hosts of the bacteria Mycobacterium leprae, although it is eventually located in armadillos and squirrels. However, a survey released this Wednesday (13) shows that the bacteria that cause leprosy may have a greater circulation among wild animals than researchers suspected until now.

The researchers identified the disease in two different populations of wild chimpanzees. One of them in Cantanhez National Park, in Guinea-Bissau, and in Taï National Park, in Côte d’Ivoire. Despite being the first time that this has been verified in nature, there have been reports of cases in monkeys kept in captivity.

The research was led by Kimberley J. Hockings of the University of Exeter, UK. In his conclusions, the researcher points out that the greater circulation of the disease in wild animals may be associated with contact with humans or for some other reason that is still unknown.

“The strains identified in each population of chimpanzees are different, and they are rare in humans and other animals,” explains Charlotte Avanzi, a researcher at Colorado State University, who is also participating in the study. “This study opens a new front for understanding the transmission of this disease in countries where it is endemic,” says Avanzi.

Although the study does not have conclusions about the origin of contact with the bacteria, the researchers point out that, in Guinea-Bissau, chimpanzees are in areas closer to human settlements, although they are not a target for hunting.