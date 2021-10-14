LinkedIn will be discontinued in China in 2021 [Atualizado]

[Original]: Microsoft announced this Thursday (14) that it will end this year the Chinese version of LinkedIn, a social network for business and employment. The platform was opened in the Asian country in February 2014 and will be closed because of the “significantly challenging operating environment”.

The announcement was made by Mohak Shroff, senior vice president and manager of engineering at LinkedIn. In a publication, he commented that extending the service to China seven years ago was intended to connect professionals and make them productive and successful.

The executive acknowledged that the company already knew, at that time, that it would be difficult to comply with the requirements of the Chinese dictatorship, which is very restrictive with the internet. “While we strongly support freedom of expression, we take this approach to create value for our members in China and around the world,” he said.

While he said that during this period many Chinese were able to connect professionally, find jobs and stay informed of the job market, Shroff argued that LinkedIn “has not found the same level of success in the more social aspects”.

another platform

Despite the shutdown of LinkedIn activities, the executive explained that the company’s focus remains on helping Chinese professionals find jobs and that companies can find quality candidates. Therefore, the Asian country will receive in 2021 the InJobs, which is a new standalone job application.

To fit in with the control of the local government, the service will not have a feed or resources for sharing posts, news and articles. “We will also continue to work with Chinese companies to help them create economic opportunity. This decision is in line with our commitment to creating economic opportunity for all members of the global workforce,” he argued.

[ATUALIZAÇÃO – 12H55]: LinkedIn’s office in Brazil explained that the decision was not taken by Microsoft, as the original text had informed. In addition, it was pointed out that the company will not close its operations in China, and only the social network was discontinued for the launch of the InJobs platform still in 2021.