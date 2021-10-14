Lira once again defends the approval of the Revenge PEC: “Only the MP has no control”

× Photo: Alan Santos/PR

The president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), recently returned to defending, in an interview with Rádio Bandeirantes, the approval of the Revenge PEC.

The text, which increases political influence over the MP, through the CNMP, will be voted on today by the House’s plenary, but there is still no agreement on the proposal. The entities linked to the MP claim that they still there are disagreements about the choice of the National Corregidor and the breaking of the current proportionality in the composition of the CNMP.

“The text spent more than 4 months in the special commission and was matured and negotiated with the Public Ministry. All legislation needs improvement. How the Chamber has the Ethics Council; the Senate has its Ethics Council; the Judiciary Branch has the CNJ, but the MP does not have the code of ethics. And it was one of the subjects dealt with at the PEC. A deadline was given for the MP to make his code of ethics, otherwise the Congress would do so.” said Lira (photo).

“All agencies have external control. Only the MP is not in control, because the MP’s formation has always been paternalistic. There are hardly any actions of impropriety against prosecutors or members of the MP”, declared the president of the Chamber.

Despite this, the congressman denied that the PEC will take away the MP’s autonomy. “There is no type of functional interference in relation to the Public Ministry”, he said.

More news