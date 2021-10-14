Lounge in the check-in area of ​​Guarulhos Airport is assumed by a new group

Guarulhos’ airport





Just over a month after announcing its development plans for Latin America and on the eve of the inauguration of the Plaza Premium Lounge (PPL), the Chinese group Plaza Premium Group (PPG) announces today (13) one more news: from this month, the company becomes responsible for the operation of the lounge external, located in the area of check in from São Paulo International Airport, in Guarulhos.

The operation of the space is an achievement of assignment from a tender promoted by the GRU Airport Concessionaire and the expectation is that the lounge start operating in October.

“The PPL will be a very inclusive environment, suitable for the different moments of the passenger in their arrivals, departures and in transit on national and international trips”, says Pamela Stein, general manager of the Plaza Premium Group in Brazil.

The executive also adds that “it will also work as a meeting point for our Meet & Assist Allways service, just launched in GRU”.

Closed for revitalization, the second lounge The PPG in Guarulhos is located in Terminal 2 and has the capacity to receive, simultaneously, up to 25 people seated.

With an individual price of R$ 115.00 (promotional value in the first month of activities), for use for up to three hours, among its differentials, it will operate from Sunday to Sunday, from 5:00 am to 11:00 pm, with food and beverage service, wi- fi and other amenities of a loungevip.

