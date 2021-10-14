Luisa Mell dismisses the lawyer and says he asked for her ex-husband’s arrest without her authorization; lawyer denies | Pop & Art

Animal cause activist Luisa Mell told g1 this Wednesday (13) that she will unseat her lawyer, Angelo Carbone, as he asked for her ex-husband to be arrested without her having authorized him to file a request on her behalf. .

The request for the arrest of Luisa’s ex-husband, Gilberto Zaborowsky, was made by the lawyer on Monday (11), based on the Maria da Penha Law. But Luisa says she doesn’t want her husband arrested.

At g1, Angelo Carbone denied having made the request without Luisa’s authorization. He claims that he only asked the court to guarantee the safest protective measures to protect his client, including imprisonment, based on a previous complaint made by Luisa herself.

“I didn’t ask for it, it was her. She went to the police station along with another lawyer. Only the judge partially granted it. She didn’t give the arrest, just authorized distance and other things. So I asked for reconsideration,” said Carbone.

Luisa Mell accuses her ex-husband of psychological abuse and threats. She filed a police report on September 29th. With this, she gained a protective measure against Zaborowsky, who cannot approach within 500 meters of the activist, nor contact her.

However, according to Carbone, this measure was not enough and Zaborowsky continued to look for Luisa and make threats to her physical integrity through unidentified phone calls.

“There is the fear that he will physically attack her or even kill her,” said the document filed by Luisa’s lawyer.

Carbone told g1 that Luisa has not yet been notified of her removal, and that she respects the client’s decision.

“Either she’s changing her mind, or it’s very serious pressure from the outside,” the lawyer said. “She’s very scared of him,” Carbone stated. But he says that as soon as he’s officially communicated, he’ll drop the case.

On Saturday (9), Luisa Mell posted a text on her Instagram, accusing her ex-husband of psychological abuse during their marriage and threats since the end of the relationship.

“Aggression is also done with words, attitudes and manipulations and those who are stuck in an abusive relationship don’t always realize this,” Mell said.

Wanted by g1 on Tuesday (12), Zaborowsky said he would position himself at the right time and that he had “a lot to talk about and show”.