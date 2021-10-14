Lula’s strategy in seeking support from politicians who supported Dilma’s impeachment

Leandro Prazeres

From BBC Brazil in São Paulo

October 13, 2021, 2:12 pm -03 Updated 13 minutes ago

Credit, Reproduction/Twitter Photo caption, Lula and former senator Eunício Oliveira (MDB-CE) during a meeting in Brasília

Last week, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) traveled to Brasília for a series of meetings with political leaders.

At the end of his visit to the federal capital, he was received by a group of MDB politicians led by former Ceará Senator Eunício Oliveira.

The photo of Lula alongside Eunício materialized a movement that has been made by the party for some time, but which still leaves some people intrigued: why the PT is once again seeking support from parties and leaders who, five years ago, supported the impeachment of then president Dilma Rousseff?

Dilma’s removal in 2016 is considered one of the biggest traumas of the party since its founding in 1980. The process was led by MDB chiefs such as former president of the Chamber of Deputies Eduardo Cunha (RJ) and benefited Michel Temer, who assumed the presidency when the PT lost office.

After the defeat, the PT adopted the speech that the impeachment was a coup that had the participation of traitors within the base that, until then, supported the government. Among the “traitor” parties were Gilberto Kassab’s MDB and PSD. In the House vote, 29 of the 37 PSD federal deputies voted for impeachment. In the MDB, there were 59 out of 66.

Today, however, the scenario seems to be different. President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) is the man to beat. Although recent opinion polls show a high level of rejection for Bolsonaro, analysts say his eventual reelection candidacy should be competitive.

On the other hand, Lula regained political rights in March of this year after a decision by the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Edson Fachin, which overturned two convictions against him under Operation Lava Jato. Since then, the PT has been relatively free to lead the main polls on voting intentions for the 2022 elections.

Despite claiming that he is “not yet” a candidate, the former president and the PT have been moving in search of an eventual candidacy next year, which, if it happens, will be his sixth presidential election. But how to explain the resumption of ties with parties and leaders who let go of the PT’s hand at its most critical moment?

Credit, AFP Photo caption, Deputies celebrating the result of the vote for the impeachment of Dilma Rousseff. 17.Apr.2016

Pragmatism and common enemy

For political scientist and professor at Insper Carlos Melo, the key word is: pragmatism. According to him, in order to make Lula’s candidacy viable, the PT understands that it is necessary to go over possible raids from the past in favor of a greater objective that, today, would be to win the presidential elections against Bolsonaro.

“In politics, there is a saying that no one is such a friend that he cannot become an enemy and no one is such an enemy that he cannot become an ally. This is pragmatism. You do not do professional politics looking in the rearview mirror. windshield,” says Melo.

Senator Humberto Costa (PT-PE), with whom the former president met in Brasília, confirms this reasoning.

“Today, we are looking at the issue that is most important: to beat Bolsonaro. Since the impeachment, we have already had points of convergence with the MDB, for example. Brazil cannot stand another four years of Bolsonaro and we are going to talk to everyone that has a commitment to democracy,” the parliamentarian told BBC News Brasil.

Federal Deputy Paulo Teixeira (PT-SP) was one of those who participated in the dinner offered by MDB leaders to Lula. In his opinion, Dilma’s impeachment should not block dialogue with other parties.

“The impeachment is something that made us suffer. It’s something we don’t forget, but that cannot prevent the party from talking to other political actors. We have to dialogue with as many forces as possible,” said Teixeira.

At a press conference last week, the former president himself said that he intends to hold conversations with the most diverse political forces. The term “coup” leaves and enters the expression “to fix this country”.

“I’m going to talk to everyone. I’m at the stage of talking to the political party, to social movements. At some point, I’m going to talk to businessmen, to intellectuals. I’m going to talk to Brazilian society because repairing this country is not the task of a political party. It is a task for many people,” Lula said when asked about the conversations with the MDB.

Credit, Ricardo Stuckert Photo caption, Lula and PT president Gleisi Hoffmann, in a meeting with PROS president Eurípedes de Macedo. The party made up the coalition that reelected Rousseff, but its deputies voted in a majority for impeachment

For the political scientist, professor and partner at Tendências Consultoria, Rafael Cortez, the approximation of the PT with Eunício Oliveira’s MDB and Gilberto Kassab’s PSD signals two things. The first is that the PT accepted the result of the impeachment and reorganized itself from that. The second is that electing Lula is the party’s main project.

“The PT, despite the coup rhetoric, accepted the impeachment and understands that this will not be an obstacle to future political agreements. It will not be the past that will constrain these agreements. Furthermore, this shows that the main goal of the party is to re-elect Lula,” he said.

divide and conquer

Melo and Cortez say it is unlikely that the MDB and PSD will support the PT in the first round of elections. Therefore, it is important to maintain a dialogue with regional leaders who can provide formal or informal support to Lula’s candidacy, regardless of the official position of the parties.

“In Brazil, regional leaders have a lot of power within the parties. It is perfectly possible for the MDB to support an opponent of the PT nationally while the party’s candidates offer a platform for the former president in the states. This should happen with the PSD and other parties, too,” explains Carlos Melo.

“It’s more or less that strategy known as ‘divide and conquer’. The PT wants to take advantage of the parties’ internal fractures to gain support and, thus, strengthen itself”, says Rafael Cortez.

Humberto Costa admits the strategy.

“We are talking to leaders at various levels. The idea is that if we do not have formal support, at least we can have support in the States. The Northeast is an example of this. The States will have an important weight in supporting independent Lula of the parties’ position,” said the senator.

Credit, Ricardo Stuckert Photo caption, Lula in a meeting with senator Cid Gomes (PDT-CE, left), brother of also president Ciro Gomes, during a trip to the Northeast in August

Carlos Melo says that the tendency is that a probable Lula candidacy for the presidency will gain more and more support from regional leaders as it proves more competitive.

“Today, the PP has Arthur Lira in the presidency of the Chamber and Ciro Nogueira in the Civil House, all close to Bolsonaro. But don’t be scared if, in 2022, you see PP candidates on Lula’s platform. If his candidacy proves viable , will attract more and more support,” says Melo.

onus and bonuses

But while the strategy of “swallowing” impeachment to build support in 2022 can bring advantages, on the other hand it can also bring some burden.

Days after the ex-president’s meeting with MDB leaders, the PDT pre-candidate for the presidency, Ciro Gomes, attacked the ex-president in a video posted on his social networks, precisely questioning the resumption of ties with “the same usual”.

“Is Lula able to govern well these days? I say this because he has not renewed his ideas or learned from his mistakes. Just see that he is joining the same old people, including those who toppled Dilma”, fired Ciro Gomes.

For Carlos Melo, the risk is calculated.

“I don’t think it brings more burdens than bonuses. Those on the left will vote for Lula regardless of what his alliances are. There will be defections, but they are insignificant. Those against, on the other hand, will never vote for him. The movement is aimed at those in the center, but not anti-Lulist”, explains Melo.

A year before the elections, however, the scenario regarding the 2022 contest is still fraught with uncertainty. Analysts are betting that an economic recovery could breathe new life into Bolsonaro and there would still be the possibility of a new name on the scene. Given this, what guarantees would the PT have that it would not be “betrayed” again by the same parties?

Rafael Cortez explains that, in politics, this type of guarantee does not exist. The most the party can do is “minimize these risks” making Lula’s candidacy increasingly competitive.

“The main way to minimize these risks is to make (Lula’s) candidacy stronger. If it is competitive, it will be natural for political forces to gather around who, in theory, will have the best chance of reaching power. , if there is one thing that characterizes politics, it is the uncertainty regarding the fulfillment of agreements. There is no arbitrator”, says Cortez.