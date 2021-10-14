Lula’s strategy in seeking support from politicians who supported Dilma’s impeachment

  • Leandro Prazeres
Lula and former senator Eunício Oliveira (MDB-CE) during a meeting in Brasília

Last week, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) traveled to Brasília for a series of meetings with political leaders.

At the end of his visit to the federal capital, he was received by a group of MDB politicians led by former Ceará Senator Eunício Oliveira.

The photo of Lula alongside Eunício materialized a movement that has been made by the party for some time, but which still leaves some people intrigued: why the PT is once again seeking support from parties and leaders who, five years ago, supported the impeachment of then president Dilma Rousseff?

Dilma’s removal in 2016 is considered one of the biggest traumas of the party since its founding in 1980. The process was led by MDB chiefs such as former president of the Chamber of Deputies Eduardo Cunha (RJ) and benefited Michel Temer, who assumed the presidency when the PT lost office.