‘Maid’: Six Things You Didn’t Know About New Netflix Series Hit – 10/14/2021 – Illustrated

“Maid” debuted on Oct. 1 on Netflix and, since then, has figured among the most watched titles by Brazilians on the platform. Based on a true story, the ten-episode miniseries follows the trajectory of Alex, a young mother victim of domestic violence who decides to leave her ex-boyfriend’s trailer in search of a better life for her and her daughter.

From the relationship between the two main actresses, through the original soundtrack to the differences between the series and Stephanie Land’s book, check out some interesting facts about the production.

1. Maternal bonds

The first curiosity that fans of the series discover is that Alex, played by Margaret Qualley, and his mother Paula, played by Andie MacDowell, are also mother and daughter in real life.

But another relationship that deserves attention is that of Margaret with Rylea Nevaeh, the five-year-old actress who plays her daughter, Maddy.

During the Sundays of the eight months of shooting the series, Qualley took her out, playing on the playground, making pancakes—usually activities similar to those they would do together on the shoot.

The affectionate relationship between the two shines through on the screen, especially in a story based on Alex’s unshakeable love for her daughter.

2. Andie MacDowell and Paula

Andie MacDowell, who plays Alex’s mother Paula, has commented in interviews that being on “Maid” was especially important to her.

First, because he was able to act with his daughter for the first time. Second, because, having become famous for acting in romantic comedies in the 1990s, many didn’t expect her to be able to play a complex character, with psychological dramas, like Paula. And, finally, because she herself had difficult experiences involving close people and mental disorders as a child.

A coincidence is that Andie Macdowell’s mother in real life was named Pauline Johnson, known as Paula.

3. Differences between book and series

The miniseries is inspired by the memoirs of Stephanie Land, bestselling writer of the book “Overcoming: Hard Work, Low Salary and the Duty of a Solo Mother”, from 2019. Her trajectory, however, was more lonely than that of Alex — the book barely mentions interactions with her parents, employers, or ex-boyfriends.

Land commented on these differences between his work and the series. “My favorite scene in #maidnetflix is ​​one I wish I had experienced in real life. Instead, I was gaslighted, told I was trying to ruin a reputation and overreacting. Nobody sees the evidence. Nobody believes you. All of us. we deserve a friend like Danielle,” she said.

4. ‘Shoop’

The series’ soundtrack plays a role in the protagonist’s arc, who listens to music during the cleaning and while she writes her stories, as well as singing in the car with her daughter. Much of this soundtrack was chosen or composed by musicians Chris Stracey and Este Haim, bassist for the band Haim.

At the end of the seventh episode, the song that plays in the credits is still difficult to find on the internet — it’s an original song performed by Margaret Qualley for the series, with no official release.

5. Made to measure

Although the story takes place in the United States, the series was recorded in Victoria, British Columbia, province of Canada.

Many of the scenic objects in “Maid”, as is common in series and movies, were specially produced for the recordings. Some examples are Alex’s armchair next to the trailer, Maddy’s toy ponies, Paula’s female empowerment arts, and “sea glass” crystals from the third episode.

6. Margaret

Molly Smith Metzler, creator, showrunner and screenwriter of the series, said “no one has worked harder than Margaret Qualley.” In fact, the artist’s performance went beyond acting—whether in suggesting to Margot Robbie, the series’ executive producer, that her mother play Paula, in the effort to build a relationship with the child off-set, or in the recording of a song original to the work.

Before “Maid,” the actress came to attention in the 2019 movie “Once upon a time…Hollywood” opposite Brad Pitt as a hippie. She is also trained as a dancer, as shown in her performance in the 2016 perfume commercial “Kenzo World” directed by Spike Jonze.?

The ten episodes of “Maid” are available on Netflix.