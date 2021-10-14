Maju Coutinho and César Tralli talk about the changes at Jornal Hoje | Newspaper Today

And this Wednesday (13), the two presenters met in the studio to talk about the changes in Jornal Hoje.
“As already announced last Sunday, I will soon start presenting Fantástico, alongside Poliana Abritta. Tadeu Schmidt will be the new presenter of Big Brother Brasil. In the meantime, and I’m going to say goodbye little by little here to Jornal Hoje”
Maju debuted in command of JH on September 30, 2019.
“These were challenging times. Then came the pandemic, social isolation. Jornal Hoje gained more space to show what is most important in Brazil and in the world”, he recalls.
And the presenter thanked her for her time as anchor of the newspaper: “I am very grateful for your partnership during all this time, for having been by your side, day after day, accompanying you during your lunch hour, until the early afternoon. ”
Soon after, she invited César Tralli to join her in the studio. Tralli is currently the presenter of SP1, local newspaper from São Paulo. In his place, Alan Severiano will head the TV news.
“It will be a great joy to be here with this wonderful audience of JH, from all over Brazil. And it will be a tremendous challenge to replace you, with all your charisma and talent. And for my part, I will work with all my dedication and love to honor this one warrior and united team of Jornal Hoje. And honor you there at home or at work, who are always here. Thank you very much for all your affection.”
César Tralli and Maju Coutinho at Jornal Hoje’s studio — Photo: Megui Donadoni/ G1
Tralli also wished Maju success in the new phase: “And I wish you, Maju, all the happiness in the world at the Show of Life. I’m sure you’ll rock!”
Maju Coutinho and César Tralli at Jornal Hoje studio — Photo: Megui Donadoni/ G1
Tralli will be JH’s new presenter — Photo: Megui Donadoni/ G1
César Tralli, Maju Coutinho and Alan Severiano at the JH Studio — Photo: Megui Donadoni/G1
