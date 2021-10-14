Mara Maravilha exposes her revolt against Xuxa and gives her opinion on Bolsonaro

wonder wonder once again took advantage of an interview to detonate Xuxa Meneghel. Their relationship turned sour a few years ago, especially after the blonde’s closer relationship with Angelica and eliana.

In an interview with Ticaracaticast podcast, on YouTube, the SBT presenter said: “The reality of life. I left more mature [de A Fazenda]. […] After the reality show I understood the puzzle of life, but I didn’t understand why with Xuxa, who I always had a closer relationship, to go to her house, to go to all her shows, but suddenly she did the Egyptian as your self did not exist in the trajectory of a friendship”.

“Wow, with Angelica we were victims of media products, journalism wasted. I’ve never had an argument or the wrong look. Eliana has always been very ethical”, guaranteed the famous.

The “sweetheart” of Silvio Santos, then, highlighted: “Now Xuxa, who is beautiful and all, but this beauty has to remain within us. The greatest beauty is the interior. I hope that Xuxa doesn’t lose this beauty, which we’ve always seen, the exterior, but mainly the interior. I have not seen this beauty in her anymore”.

“I am very real and have my value. I won’t go into details. Everyone has their phases and hers is there. I’m not getting into politics. […] Does she just ignore me? I have my value. I love her, but I love me too”, shot the singer.

Mara Maravilha did not make clear the reason for the fight with the blonde, but guaranteed that it all started when she left Record. “I always had a lot more history with Xuxa than with Eliana. And it’s not about politics. I respect her. I’m rancid. My ‘b’ is Bahian and not dumb”, he said.

Then, she said that Xuxa is wrong to make comments against President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) on social networks.

“I don’t care about Bolsonaro, Lula… I want my Brazil to progress. I’m not going to play the court jester for any politician. I won’t fall for it. I think Xuxa is making a mistake doing this, but it’s her choice, I respect”, completed.

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.