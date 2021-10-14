Marcos Herrmann hands over his position and is no longer Grêmio’s football vice president

Grêmio’s delicate moment in Brasileirão is nothing new. After another defeat in the Championship, this time to Fortaleza, by 1-0, the club became the vice-lamp of the competition and finds itself in an increasingly complicated situation. After losing away from home on Wednesday (13), the vice president of football, Marcos Herrmann, gave up the position and left Immortal.

The top hat had been under pressure from the crowd during the competition and could not stand it, resigning on Wednesday. His passage in Tricolor was short. It was announced in Grêmio football on April 20, after the resignation of coach Renato Portaluppi. He was one of the creators of Tiago Nunes in technical command.

Commanding the club’s football, the manager won the Gauchão and Recopa Gauchão in 2021. The sequence of poor results and the constant presence in the relegation zone for Serie B, however, had greater weight and resulted in his departure from office. He was also eliminated by the LDU, in the Copa Sudamericana.

The agent was responsible for the signings of Mathias Villasanti, from Cerro Porteño, midfielder Campaz, hired from Tolima, and center forward Miguel Borja, loaned by Palmeiras.

In addition to vice president of football, he is also vice president of the management of Romildo Bolzan, who also suffers a lot of pressure from the fans to leave the club after the bad results.

Grêmio has 23 points from 24 games and is ranked 19th. The next match is against Juventude, at Arena do Grêmio, next Sunday (17), at 6:15 pm (GMT)