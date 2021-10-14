Marcos Herrmann leaves Grêmio’s football vice position after defeat by Fortaleza | Guild

After Grêmio lost to Fortaleza on Wednesday, at Arena Castelão, the vice-presidential soccer team Marcos Herrmann announced that he had resigned from his position. The official warned that his departure is an attempt to “breathe and create a new suit” in the football department.

In a quick statement, Herrmann announced that he was leaving the football department. He apologized to the fans for the Grêmio moment, but also made an appeal for the fans to continue supporting the team.

— I’m resigning from the position of vice president of football, because I think it’s important that we give it a breather. Now comes a new technical committee. It is important that we breathe new air, create a new fact and move life forward. We have a change of cycle, which we are making, it is very difficult. I confess that I didn’t know it was so difficult. But the club is able to overcome this difficult moment. I reiterate: it is essential that the support of our fans does not lack the club, especially the players – declared.

1 of 1 Marcos Hermann left his position as Grêmio’s runner-up football — Photo: Lucas Uebel/DVG/Grêmio Marcos Hermann left his position as Grêmio’s deputy football team — Photo: Lucas Uebel/DVG/Grêmio

With a seat on the Board of Directors, Marcos Herrmann took over the club’s football position in April. One of the first actions of his management in the portfolio was the announcement of Tiago Nunes, who replaced Renato Portaluppi.

Under the management of Tiago Nunes, Grêmio won the title of champion from Rio Grande do Sul, beating Inter in the championship decision, but the poor start of the team in Brasileirão caused the first change in the club’s coaching staff.