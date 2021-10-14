Marinho criticizes referee, but already wants to think about “new final” at Brazilian Nationals – 10/13/2021

The main player of the Santos squad, Marinho addressed several aspects that determined the defeat to Atlético-MG by 3-1, today (13), at Mineirão, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship. The striker lamented the defensive errors of Peixe, but also criticized the referee’s performance.

“I think there was a little inattention on a ball that we worked a lot on,” said Marinho, referring to Galo’s aerial plays, which led to the first two goals. “The penalty was also a bit dubious and, in the second goal, there was also a foul that I didn’t understand very well. Then the referee started to undermine the game. It’s hard to talk about refereeing. We respect it, but it’s complicated when the VAR looks at it. all the time and don’t look at our time,” he complained.

After opening the scoring with a goal by Raniel, Santos took the turn in a few minutes. In Galo’s first goal, the VAR asked for an evaluation of a push by Lucas Braga, and referee Paulo Roberto Alves Júnior confirmed the marking.

Soon after Nacho Fernández opened the scoreboard, a new aerial move compromised Peixe’s performance. After a free kick from the midfielder on the right side, Nathan Silva went up alone to head in the right corner. In the sequence, a new penalty goal from Nacho Fernández decreed the victory of Galo.

With the result, Santos lost the chance to rock, as they came from a 1-0 victory over Grêmio. Peixe is still out of the relegation zone, occupying 16th place, but has only one point ahead of the group. of the last four placed. Therefore, Marinho believes that it is necessary to think about a final in each round.

“Now we have to raise our heads and do better. Each game is a final, and the fans are always with us. We’ve sinned in some things and have to get it right. There’s a decision until the end of the championship”, added the King of America 2020.