Media reveals secret ‘blacklist’ of entities banned or restricted by Facebook

In addition to classifying people and entities considered doubtful by the social network by “level of danger”, the material leaked by The Intercept portal shows what happens to the comments related to them.

The Intercept portal leaked on Tuesday (12) a “black list” of more than 4,000 people and groups restricted by Facebook policy.

The list, called Dangerous Individuals and Organizations (DIO), is accompanied by an associated policy document, designed to aid the work of moderators who are tasked with deciding which messages should be deleted and which users should be punished .

The blacklist is divided into the categories of Hate, Crime, Terrorism, Militarized Social Movements and Non-State Violent Actors, all of which are organized in a three-tier system, indicating the type of restrictive action that the company will take in relation to the content. While no one on the DIO list is allowed on Facebook platforms, levels determine what other users are allowed to say about banned entities.

The most restrictive is Level 1, which features alleged terrorist groups, hate groups and criminal organizations. Terrorism is defined as “organizing or defending violence against civilians”, and hatred as “dehumanizing or repeatedly defending harm against people.” Other users cannot express anything considered to be praise or support for people and organizations in this group.

In the Terrorism category, which is said to constitute 70% of tier 1, nearly 1,000 entries refer to Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGT), a Treasury Department list of sanctioned individuals, but also Consortium lists. Terrorism Research and Analysis (TRAC), a private, subscription-accessible database of suspected violent extremists, and Grupo Site, a private terrorism tracker.

The Level 1 Crime category is almost entirely composed of predominantly black and Latino American street gangs and Latin American drug cartels.

Level 2 is called Non-State Violent Actors, composed mainly of armed rebels who engage in violence against governments. Users are allowed to praise non-violent actions related to these groups, but cannot express any “substantive support” for the groups themselves.

Level 3, which includes predominantly white Militarized Social Movements, refers to groups that are not violent but repeatedly engage in hate speech and are likely to become violent soon, or repeatedly violate IOD policies. . Other Facebook users are allowed to freely discuss those listed at level 3.

Guidelines for moderators

Facebook’s internal materials also reveal how the third-party content moderation workforce is driven in the censorship speech about blacklisted people and groups.

Facebook’s internal guidelines say that users are allowed to use neutral or critical speech in relation to Level 1 entities, but cannot make any comments that “glorify the entity through the use of adjectives, phrases, images, etc.”, and, therefore, is interpreted as “praise”, which “seeks to make others think more positively”, or “legitimate” members of this group.

However, Facebook moderators can decide for themselves what constitutes dangerous “glorification” rather than the permitted “neutral speech”.

For example, to say “positively” about a designated entity would be to say that the Mexican Sinaloa cartel donates much of its profits to charity. However, asserting that an entity is not a relevant threat or worthy of attention is not considered by the guidelines to be talking “positively” about them. The material cites as an example in this case, “white supremacy is not a threat”.

The material gives as an example the phrase: “Hitler did nothing wrong”. In this case, “legitimizing” in reference to a designated entity is defined as making claims about the moral, legal, criminal, hateful, or terrorist justification. Justification causes a comment to be considered “violating”.

With regard to violent incitement, the guidelines allow, in policy materials, to exhort violence against “places no smaller than a village”, citing as an example the statement “We must invade Libya”. Disputing historical events and facts also does not violate Facebook guidelines, apparently allowing for neutral debate.

Nonetheless, a Facebook moderator working outside the US was quoted by the publication as acknowledging that analysts “typically have difficulty recognizing political speech” on content that meets Facebook’s definitions of prohibited speech.

Blacklist concerns

Facebook has previously refused requests from legal scholars and civil liberties advocates to publish the blacklist, despite the fact that the company’s Supervisory Board has formally recommended publishing the list on several occasions, insisting the information is in the public interest. The IT giant has justified the policy out of fear that entities could circumvent the restrictions, and any publication would put Facebook employees in danger.

“When American groups meet our definition of a terrorist group, they are designated as terrorist organizations (eg The Base, Atomwaffen Division, National Socialist Order). When they meet our definition of hate groups, they are designated as hate organizations (eg , Proud Boys, Rise Above Movement, Patriot Front),” a spokesperson explained, dismissing concerns that Facebook would benefit certain groups.

“It’s worth noting that our approach to white supremacist hate groups and terrorist organizations is far more aggressive than that of any government […] Our definition of terrorism is public, detailed, and developed with significant contributions from outside experts and academics. Unlike some other definitions of terrorism, our definition is agnostic to religion, region, political perspective or ideology,” according to a company spokesperson.